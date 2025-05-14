Just Drive, She Said: 2025-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2025

  1. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Dawn Landes – Bodyguard
  3. Ulrika Spacek – Ziggy
  4. Tamara & The Dreams – Successful Bisexual
  5. Cool Sounds – BUG0BEAT
  6. The Stranglers – Skin Deep
  7. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Getaway
  8. Floodlights – Can You Feel It
  9. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Come Home
  10. The High Llamas – Toriafan
  11. Cornershop – Candyman
  12. Cibo Matto – Sugar Water
  13. Peven Everett & Inkswel – Stronger (Inkswel’s Boogie Mix)
  14. Ezra Collective – What Am I to Do?
  15. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  16. St. Morris Sinners – Praying Mantis Sally
  17. Brazilian Girls – I Want Out
  18. Roy Budd – Get Carter
  19. Tangled Shoelaces – Oceans Away
  20. Blow-Up – Good For Me
  21. Bench Press – Check
  22. The Pretty Littles – Possum
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-05-14

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist