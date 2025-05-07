Just Drive, She Said: 2025-05-07

  1. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. WAR – Why Can’t We Be Friends?
  3. HONK – Let The Dog See The Rabbit
  4. State Library – Wildfire
  5. The Lemon Twigs – Church Bells
  6. Not From There – Sich Offnen
  7. Superchunk – Driveway to Driveway
  8. Baker Boy – PEACEKEEPER
  9. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  10. Mum Friends – Clean
  11. Al Green – Take Me To The River ####
  12. Jordie Lane & The Sleepers – Out Of State
  13. Pere Ubu – Non‐Alignment Pact
  14. Elvis Costello – Waiting for the End of the World
  15. Machinations – Average Inadequacy (Original Version)
  16. Desert Eyes – Storm
  17. ephemerons – Astral Drone
  18. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  19. Ryan Martin John – I’ve Been Waiting (incl Kyrie Anderson)
  20. Nancy Bates – In This Together
  21. Mia Dyson – I Meant Somethin To You Once
  22. Naomi Keyte – Morning Tide
