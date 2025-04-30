Just Drive, She Said: 2025-04-30

- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- Acid Baby Jesus – Tomboy
- The Manikins – Hit and Run
- Dead Ghosts – Night Fishing
- Martyr Privates – Bless
- The Fall – Mountain Energei
- Placement – More A Curse
- Timberwolf – Low Tide
- The Systemaddicts – St. James Infirmary
- Madness – One Step Beyond
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- War Room – Shuffle
- The Residents – Ol Man River
- Red Chair Fadeaway – Let It Happen
- Soccer96 & Alabaster DePlume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
- Pip Blom – Kiss Me By The Candlelight
- Midnight Oil – Short Memory
- Majestic Horses – Scene of the Crime
- That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing
- Tuckshop – Mirror
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Rhys Howlett – Eagle on the Hill
- The Herbaliser – Something Wicked
Reader's opinions