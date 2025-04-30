Just Drive, She Said: 2025-04-30

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Acid Baby Jesus – Tomboy
  3. The Manikins – Hit and Run
  4. Dead Ghosts – Night Fishing
  5. Martyr Privates – Bless
  6. The Fall – Mountain Energei
  7. Placement – More A Curse
  8. Timberwolf – Low Tide
  9. The Systemaddicts – St. James Infirmary
  10. Madness – One Step Beyond
  11. Girl and Girl – Hello
  12. War Room – Shuffle
  13. The Residents – Ol Man River
  14. Red Chair Fadeaway – Let It Happen
  15. Soccer96 & Alabaster DePlume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
  16. Pip Blom – Kiss Me By The Candlelight
  17. Midnight Oil – Short Memory
  18. Majestic Horses – Scene of the Crime
  19. That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing
  20. Tuckshop – Mirror
  21. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  22. Rhys Howlett – Eagle on the Hill
  23. The Herbaliser – Something Wicked
