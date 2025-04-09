Just Drive, She Said: 2025-04-09

April 9, 2025

  1. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. Headtime – Being There
  3. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape in the Shadows
  4. Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa
  5. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  6. Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
  7. Os Mutantes – Ando Meio Deslingado
  8. Dead Moon – Time Has Come Today
  9. Pale Saints – A Deep Sleep for Steven
  10. The Kettering Vampires – Femme Fatale
  11. Jimmy McGriff – The Bird
  12. Rahill – I Smile for E
  13. Screamfeeder – Stopless
  14. Jesse Garon & The Desperados – I’m Up Here
  15. Bluebottle Kiss – Hasten The Blows
  16. Beck – Paper Tiger
  17. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  18. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  19. The Drones – The Minotaur
  20. Twine – Between States
  21. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Collapse Board
