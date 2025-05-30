Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2025

  1. Godley & Creme – Submarine
  2. The Mushniks – Shark Attack!
  3. Ghostpoet – Off Peak Dreams
  4. Belly – It’s Not Unusual (Ivo’s Version)
  5. Bat Country – Fruit For Bats
  6. The Belle Stars – Hiawatha
  7. The Bees – A Minha Menina
  8. Problem Pony – Little Things
  9. The Beloved – Time After Time – Three Men In Tub Mix
  10. Abbie Cardwell – The Little Things
  11. Jethro Tull – Stygian Hand
  12. The Mars Volta – Blacklight Shine
  13. Jason Isbell – Open And Close
  14. Bettie Serveert – Ray Ray Rain
  15. Robert Forster – Strawberries
  16. The Harvey Averne Dozen – The Word
  17. William Bell – Born Under A Bad Sign
  18. Sparks – Hit Me, Baby
  19. Avalon Kane – The Only One Who Knows Me Is Me
  20. The Move – Blackberry Way
  21. Madeline Bell – Picture Me Gone
  22. War Room – Pumpkins
  23. Tears For Fears – No Small Thing
  24. The Bees – The Ocularist
  25. Press Club – No Pressure
  26. Cocteau Twins – Wax And Wane
  27. The Sexels – Alone
  28. Ella Fitzgerald – Savoy Truffle
  29. Mark’s Not Here – All Sounds Wrong
  30. Brook Benton – Revenge
  31. Belly – Are You Experienced?
  32. Robert Forster – Such A Shame
  33. The Mushniks – Mouth
  34. The Public Eye – Curly Feathers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2025-05-30

Current track

Title

Artist