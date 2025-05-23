Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-23

  1. The Kinks – Revenge
  2. The Audreys – You’re In A Dream
  3. Ghostpoet – That Ring Down The Drain Kinda Feeling
  4. Warren Zevon – Boom Boom Mancini
  5. The Man Himself – Castaway
  6. The Zebras – Desert Island
  7. Zero 7 – The Space Between
  8. Problem Pony – In The Moon
  9. Zoobombs – Highway A Go Go
  10. Bella Brinkworth – Little Girl
  11. Grandaddy – Ducky, Boris & Dart
  12. The White Stripes – Radio Operator
  13. Smudge – Divan
  14. The Coral – Shadows Fall
  15. Margo Price – Light Me Up featuring Mike Campbell
  16. Ryley Walker – Love Can Be Cruel
  17. ZZ Top – Sleeping Bag
  18. Mannequin Death Squad – Fight You
  19. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  20. The Zutons – Zuton Fever
  21. Alma Cogan – Fly Me To The Moon
  22. War Room – Bossa 1
  23. Jim White – If Jesus Drove A Motor Home
  24. The Zombies – Tell Her No
  25. Fundamental Shift – Incandescent Grace
  26. Zoot – Little Roland Lost
  27. Frank Zappa – I’m The Slime
  28. Vashti Bunyan – Some Things Just Stick In Your Mind
  29. Khruangbin – Lady And Man
  30. Jamie xx – Breather
