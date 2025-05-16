Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2025

  1. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Buzz Saw
  2. The Audreys – I Remember Everything
  3. The Man Himself – Dead And Gone
  4. Throwing Muses – Call Me
  5. Witch Spit – Sorry (That I Knew You)
  6. Darts of Pleasure – Elixir
  7. Beryl Marsden – Music Talk
  8. Problem Pony – The Call
  9. XTC – Another Satelite
  10. Ruby Mae – Hindsight
  11. Grandaddy – Jukebox App
  12. Mental As Anything – Calling Colin
  13. Lisa Miller with Tim Rogers – I Can’t Tell
  14. Tears For Fears – Astronaut
  15. Margo Price featuring Sharon Van Etten – Radio
  16. October Project – Ariel
  17. The Ting Tings – We Started Nothing
  18. Mannequin Death Squad – Times That We Lived
  19. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
  20. Peter Sellers & Sophia Loren – Goodness Gracious Me
  21. Alma Cogan – Snakes And Snails
  22. War Room – Pumpkins
  23. Bootsy Collins – Danish In Our Sleep
  24. Tommy Steele – Singing The Blues
  25. Fundamental Shift – You Know Better Now
  26. Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
  27. The Black Keys – Nobody But You
  28. Ghostpoet – X Marks The Spot
  29. Gwenno – Tresor
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local & Live: 2025-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist