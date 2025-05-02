Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-02

- The Bobby Fuller Four – Those Memories Of You
- The Weather Station – Humanhood (featuring Tamara Lindeman)
- Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
- Sandie Shaw – (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me
- Tuckshop – Mirror
- The Dunes – When You Wake Up
- Clouds – Bower Of Bliss
- Problem Pony – The Call
- The Most Serene Republic – Content Was Always My Favourite Colour
- Ruby Mae – Lawless
- The Shangri-Las – Sophisticated Boom Boom
- shelleydevoto – Can You See Me Shining?
- The Mavis’s – Moon Drone Gold
- Shakespears Sister – You’re History (Voodoo Mix)
- Richard Hawley – Standing At The Sky’s Edge
- Kursaal Flyers – Hit Records
- Millie – Melting Pot
- Mannequin Death Squad featuring DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
- The Audreys – Norfolk Island Pine
- Clouds – Bubble Baby
- Clowns – Like A Knife At A Gun Fight
- Ducktails – Ivy Covered House
- Peter Sellers (with The Hollies) – After The Fox
- The Go-Betweens – Man o’ Sand To Girl ‘o Sea
- Fundamental Shift – You Know Better Now
- Fontaines DC – Death Kink
- Neko Case & Her Boyfriends – Set Out Running
- Chubby Checker – The Fly
- Marianne Faithfull – There Is A Ghost
- Paul Kelly – Taught By Experts
- Pete Shelley – Homosapien
- USER – No Shame No Guilt
