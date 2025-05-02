Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-02

  1. The Bobby Fuller Four – Those Memories Of You
  2. The Weather Station – Humanhood (featuring Tamara Lindeman)
  3. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
  4. Sandie Shaw – (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me
  5. Tuckshop – Mirror
  6. The Dunes – When You Wake Up
  7. Clouds – Bower Of Bliss
  8. Problem Pony – The Call
  9. The Most Serene Republic – Content Was Always My Favourite Colour
  10. Ruby Mae – Lawless
  11. The Shangri-Las – Sophisticated Boom Boom
  12. shelleydevoto – Can You See Me Shining?
  13. The Mavis’s – Moon Drone Gold
  14. Shakespears Sister – You’re History (Voodoo Mix)
  15. Richard Hawley – Standing At The Sky’s Edge
  16. Kursaal Flyers – Hit Records
  17. Millie – Melting Pot
  18. Mannequin Death Squad featuring DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
  19. The Audreys – Norfolk Island Pine
  20. Clouds – Bubble Baby
  21. Clowns – Like A Knife At A Gun Fight
  22. Ducktails – Ivy Covered House
  23. Peter Sellers (with The Hollies) – After The Fox
  24. The Go-Betweens – Man o’ Sand To Girl ‘o Sea
  25. Fundamental Shift – You Know Better Now
  26. Fontaines DC – Death Kink
  27. Neko Case & Her Boyfriends – Set Out Running
  28. Chubby Checker – The Fly
  29. Marianne Faithfull – There Is A Ghost
  30. Paul Kelly – Taught By Experts
  31. Pete Shelley – Homosapien
  32. USER – No Shame No Guilt
