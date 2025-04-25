Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-25

  1. Ernest Ranglin – Congo Man
  2. Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
  3. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  4. Stan Ridgway – Drive She Said
  5. Raccoon City – Destroy The Map
  6. Loren Kate – Silver & Gold
  7. Abbie Cardwell – Anchored
  8. Problem Pony – Nine Pound Hammer
  9. Carmen McRae with Dave Brubeck – Take Five featuring Joe Darensbourg
  10. Ruby Mae – All My Brothers Have Girlfriends
  11. Lene Lovich – Sister Video
  12. Remington Super 60 – I Won’t Change My Mind
  13. The Dugites – South Pacific
  14. Shannon and the Clams – Golden Brown
  15. Ride – Polar Bear
  16. Daniel Lanois – Two Worlds
  17. Redd Kross – Lady In The Front Row
  18. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  19. The Audreys – Ships Song
  20. Katie Noonan & The Captains – Radar
  21. Lou Rawls – The Letter
  22. Los Bravos – Show Me
  23. The Beat – Drowning
  24. Eartha Kitt – The Day That The Circus Left Town
  25. Graham Parker – Transit Of Venus
  26. Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
  27. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Thank You Faletinme Me Be Mice Elf Agin
  28. The Records – Guitars In the Sky
  29. Traffic – Hole In My Shoe
  30. Fundmental Shift – You Know Better Now
  31. The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
