Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-25

- Ernest Ranglin – Congo Man
- Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
- Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
- Stan Ridgway – Drive She Said
- Raccoon City – Destroy The Map
- Loren Kate – Silver & Gold
- Abbie Cardwell – Anchored
- Problem Pony – Nine Pound Hammer
- Carmen McRae with Dave Brubeck – Take Five featuring Joe Darensbourg
- Ruby Mae – All My Brothers Have Girlfriends
- Lene Lovich – Sister Video
- Remington Super 60 – I Won’t Change My Mind
- The Dugites – South Pacific
- Shannon and the Clams – Golden Brown
- Ride – Polar Bear
- Daniel Lanois – Two Worlds
- Redd Kross – Lady In The Front Row
- Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
- The Audreys – Ships Song
- Katie Noonan & The Captains – Radar
- Lou Rawls – The Letter
- Los Bravos – Show Me
- The Beat – Drowning
- Eartha Kitt – The Day That The Circus Left Town
- Graham Parker – Transit Of Venus
- Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Thank You Faletinme Me Be Mice Elf Agin
- The Records – Guitars In the Sky
- Traffic – Hole In My Shoe
- Fundmental Shift – You Know Better Now
- The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
