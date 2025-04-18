Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-18

- Ernest Ranglin – Blackout
- Fabienne Delsol – Ragunboneman
- Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
- Incredible String Band – Dear Old Battlefield
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Demolition
- Belinda Carlisle – Goodbye Day
- Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Tines Of Stars
- Desert Eyes – Storm
- Dave Barker – Do Your Thing
- Urban Guerillas – Every Generation
- M People – Love Rendezvous
- The Rezillos – Destination Venus
- Lee Dorsey – Ride Your Pony
- Smoked Salmon – Slider Street
- The American Breed – Don’t You Forget About Me
- Watussi – Echale Fuego
- The Charlatans – Indian Rope
- George Telek – Melbourne City
- The Audreys – Subterranean
- Josh Pyke – Feeding The Wolves
- Paul Kelly & Courtney Barnett – Charcoal Lane
- Roxy Music – Both Ends Burning
- The Go-Gos – Beaneath Blue Sky
- Nancy Wilson – Suzanne
- William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
- The Rutles – Ouch!
- Neko Case – Star Witness
- The Ruts – Something That I Said
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- The Darkness – Weekend In Rome
