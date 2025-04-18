Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-18

  1. Ernest Ranglin – Blackout
  2. Fabienne Delsol – Ragunboneman
  3. Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
  4. Incredible String Band – Dear Old Battlefield
  5. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Demolition
  6. Belinda Carlisle – Goodbye Day
  7. Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Tines Of Stars
  8. Desert Eyes – Storm
  9. Dave Barker – Do Your Thing
  10. Urban Guerillas – Every Generation
  11. M People – Love Rendezvous
  12. The Rezillos – Destination Venus
  13. Lee Dorsey – Ride Your Pony
  14. Smoked Salmon – Slider Street
  15. The American Breed – Don’t You Forget About Me
  16. Watussi – Echale Fuego
  17. The Charlatans – Indian Rope
  18. George Telek – Melbourne City
  19. The Audreys – Subterranean
  20. Josh Pyke – Feeding The Wolves
  21. Paul Kelly & Courtney Barnett – Charcoal Lane
  22. Roxy Music – Both Ends Burning
  23. The Go-Gos – Beaneath Blue Sky
  24. Nancy Wilson – Suzanne
  25. William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  26. The Rutles – Ouch!
  27. Neko Case – Star Witness
  28. The Ruts – Something That I Said
  29. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  30. The Darkness – Weekend In Rome
