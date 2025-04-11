Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-11

- Funky Nassau – Bahama Soul Stew
- Blondie – Dreaming
- Witch Hunt – Parasites
- The Darkness – Walking Through Fire
- Morrissey – First Of The Gang To Die
- Cilla Black – Abyssinian Secret
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Crying Dance
- Smoke City – Underwater Love (Voyager Remix)
- The Cruel Sea – King Of Sorrow
- Urban Guerillas – What A Mess
- Smoke Fairies – Dragon
- Corrina Joseph – (I Wanna) Get Down
- Richard Thompson – Lost In The Crowd
- Smoked Salmon – Hey, Hey Narcissus
- Hollie Cook with Josh Skints & Jah 9 – Kush Dub
- Even – Till The End of The Day
- Rocket To Memphis – Hatchet Man (Chop Chop)
- Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
- Dean Forever – Reverse
- Lisa Miller – Big American Car
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- King Crimson – Cat Food
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Wish It Would Rain
- Mari Wilson – Baby It’s True
- William Street Strikers – Here Comes The Light
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Downstream
- The Box Tops – She Shot A Hole In My Soul
- Dave Davies – Fortis Green
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
- The Merseys – The Cat
- Peter Sellers – A Hard Day’s Night
- Raccoon City – Destroy The Map
