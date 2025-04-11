Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-11

  1. Funky Nassau – Bahama Soul Stew
  2. Blondie – Dreaming
  3. Witch Hunt – Parasites
  4. The Darkness – Walking Through Fire
  5. Morrissey – First Of The Gang To Die
  6. Cilla Black – Abyssinian Secret
  7. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Crying Dance
  8. Smoke City – Underwater Love (Voyager Remix)
  9. The Cruel Sea – King Of Sorrow
  10. Urban Guerillas – What A Mess
  11. Smoke Fairies – Dragon
  12. Corrina Joseph – (I Wanna) Get Down
  13. Richard Thompson – Lost In The Crowd
  14. Smoked Salmon – Hey, Hey Narcissus
  15. Hollie Cook with Josh Skints & Jah 9 – Kush Dub
  16. Even – Till The End of The Day
  17. Rocket To Memphis – Hatchet Man (Chop Chop)
  18. Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
  19. Dean Forever – Reverse
  20. Lisa Miller – Big American Car
  21. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  22. King Crimson – Cat Food
  23. Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Wish It Would Rain
  24. Mari Wilson – Baby It’s True
  25. William Street Strikers – Here Comes The Light
  26. Bonnie Prince Billy – Downstream
  27. The Box Tops – She Shot A Hole In My Soul
  28. Dave Davies – Fortis Green
  29. Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
  30. The Merseys – The Cat
  31. Peter Sellers – A Hard Day’s Night
  32. Raccoon City – Destroy The Map
