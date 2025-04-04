Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2025

  1. Asian Dub Foundation – Return of Django
  2. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  3. Felix Mir – is englar
  4. The Kirkbys – It’s A Crime
  5. Smoked Salmon – Just A Little Bit Of Rain
  6. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Swing For The Crime
  7. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Julia’s Song
  8. The Cruel Sea – No Promises
  9. The Readymades – Charlie Brown
  10. Marjorie Fair – Don’t Believe
  11. Mory Kante – Yeke Yeke (Hard Floor Mix
  12. The Hellacopters – I Don’t Wanna Be Just A Memory
  13. Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
  14. Hollie Cook – Dub My Way
  15. Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
  16. Rocket To Memphis – Ride To The Stars
  17. The Stems – For Always
  18. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  19. The Darkness – The Longest Kiss
  20. Bridget Hayden & The Apparitions – She Moved Through The Fayre
  21. Blur – On Your Own (Crouch End Broadway Mix)
  22. Lucinda Williams – Drunken Angel
  23. Witch Hunt – One Of A Kind
  24. Psychodelicacy – Every Time
  25. The Mandelbrot Set – Landslide
  26. Beth Gibbons – Beyond The Sun
  27. Kim Weston – A Thrill A Moment
  28. Norma Waterson – St Swithin’s Day
  29. The Beat – Save it For Later (Extended Remix)
  30. The Merseys – The Cat
  31. Waxahatchee – American Weekend
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2025-04-04

Current track

Title

Artist