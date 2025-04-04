Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-04

- Asian Dub Foundation – Return of Django
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- Felix Mir – is englar
- The Kirkbys – It’s A Crime
- Smoked Salmon – Just A Little Bit Of Rain
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Swing For The Crime
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Julia’s Song
- The Cruel Sea – No Promises
- The Readymades – Charlie Brown
- Marjorie Fair – Don’t Believe
- Mory Kante – Yeke Yeke (Hard Floor Mix
- The Hellacopters – I Don’t Wanna Be Just A Memory
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
- Hollie Cook – Dub My Way
- Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
- Rocket To Memphis – Ride To The Stars
- The Stems – For Always
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- The Darkness – The Longest Kiss
- Bridget Hayden & The Apparitions – She Moved Through The Fayre
- Blur – On Your Own (Crouch End Broadway Mix)
- Lucinda Williams – Drunken Angel
- Witch Hunt – One Of A Kind
- Psychodelicacy – Every Time
- The Mandelbrot Set – Landslide
- Beth Gibbons – Beyond The Sun
- Kim Weston – A Thrill A Moment
- Norma Waterson – St Swithin’s Day
- The Beat – Save it For Later (Extended Remix)
- The Merseys – The Cat
- Waxahatchee – American Weekend
