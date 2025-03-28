Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2025

  1. Bert Weedon – Guitar Boogie Shuffle
  2. Jethro Tull – The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde
  3. The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
  4. The Sundials – Finally Free
  5. Smoked Salmon – The Ghost Of Tomorrow
  6. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Year Of The Bloated Goat
  7. Damien Jurado – Silver Timothy
  8. The Cruel Sea – Razor Back
  9. Tame Impala – Glimmer
  10. John Foxx – He’s A Liquid (A New Kind Of Man)
  11. George Harrison – Wah-Wah (Take 1)
  12. The Hellacopters – The Stench
  13. Bonnie Prince Billy – New Water
  14. New Order – Singularity.
  15. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  16. Verzanski – Damascus
  17. T.Rex – Ride A White Swan (Single A-Side)
  18. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  19. Ice On Mercury – Clown Insane
  20. Leitmotiv Limbo – Spherical Air
  21. Ghostpoet – Freakshow
  22. Lucinda Williams – Paint It Black
  23. The Cruel Sea – Better Get A Lawyer
  24. Bent – Always (Ashley Beedle’s Mahavishnu Remix)
  25. Songhoy Blues – Gara
  26. Angelique Kidjo – Salala (featuring Peter Gabriel)
  27. The Zombies – Tell Her No
  28. The Audreys – Ships Song
  29. Paul Weller – A Glimpse Of You
  30. Felix Mir – Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
  31. Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
