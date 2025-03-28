Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-28

- Bert Weedon – Guitar Boogie Shuffle
- Jethro Tull – The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde
- The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
- The Sundials – Finally Free
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghost Of Tomorrow
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Year Of The Bloated Goat
- Damien Jurado – Silver Timothy
- The Cruel Sea – Razor Back
- Tame Impala – Glimmer
- John Foxx – He’s A Liquid (A New Kind Of Man)
- George Harrison – Wah-Wah (Take 1)
- The Hellacopters – The Stench
- Bonnie Prince Billy – New Water
- New Order – Singularity.
- Georgia Oatley – For Ted
- Verzanski – Damascus
- T.Rex – Ride A White Swan (Single A-Side)
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Ice On Mercury – Clown Insane
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Spherical Air
- Ghostpoet – Freakshow
- Lucinda Williams – Paint It Black
- The Cruel Sea – Better Get A Lawyer
- Bent – Always (Ashley Beedle’s Mahavishnu Remix)
- Songhoy Blues – Gara
- Angelique Kidjo – Salala (featuring Peter Gabriel)
- The Zombies – Tell Her No
- The Audreys – Ships Song
- Paul Weller – A Glimpse Of You
- Felix Mir – Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
- Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
