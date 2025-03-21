Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-21

- The Atlantics – War Of The Worlds
- Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Venacular
- Lucky Seven – Killer Bees
- Royksopp – Stay Awhile
- The Cruel Sea – Waste Your Time
- The Saucermen – Get Me To Nowhere
- Belle & Sebastian – Your Cover’s Blown (Miaoux Miaoux Mix)
- Jethro Tull – Puppet and the Puppet Master
- Day For Caroline – I Regret
- Fabienne Delsol – Faraway Spaceman Blues
- Del Tha fUNKEe Homosapien – Mistadobolina
- Tegan and Sara – Alligator
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Downstream
- Scarymother – Lord Of The Flies
- Verzanski – Calcutta
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
- Seth Lakeman – The Watchman
- Beak> – Hungry Are We
- Velvet Moth – Lady Log
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Natural Rhythms
- Ghostpoet – Trouble + Me
- William Bell – The Three Of Me
- Nadine Khouri – Through You I Awaken
- The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
- Kathryn Williams – Easy & Me
- The Hellacopters – Doomsday Daydreams
- Stealers Wheel – Nothin’ Gonna Change My Mind
- Alma Cogan – Trains & Boats & Planes
- Belle & Sebastian – Long Black Scarf
- Underground Lovers – Your Eyes
- Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’Amour
