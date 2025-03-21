Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-21

  1. The Atlantics – War Of The Worlds
  2. Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Venacular
  3. Lucky Seven – Killer Bees
  4. Royksopp – Stay Awhile
  5. The Cruel Sea – Waste Your Time
  6. The Saucermen – Get Me To Nowhere
  7. Belle & Sebastian – Your Cover’s Blown (Miaoux Miaoux Mix)
  8. Jethro Tull – Puppet and the Puppet Master
  9. Day For Caroline – I Regret
  10. Fabienne Delsol – Faraway Spaceman Blues
  11. Del Tha fUNKEe Homosapien – Mistadobolina
  12. Tegan and Sara – Alligator
  13. Bonnie Prince Billy – Downstream
  14. Scarymother – Lord Of The Flies
  15. Verzanski – Calcutta
  16. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  17. Seth Lakeman – The Watchman
  18. Beak> – Hungry Are We
  19. Velvet Moth – Lady Log
  20. Leitmotiv Limbo – Natural Rhythms
  21. Ghostpoet – Trouble + Me
  22. William Bell – The Three Of Me
  23. Nadine Khouri – Through You I Awaken
  24. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  25. Kathryn Williams – Easy & Me
  26. The Hellacopters – Doomsday Daydreams
  27. Stealers Wheel – Nothin’ Gonna Change My Mind
  28. Alma Cogan – Trains & Boats & Planes
  29. Belle & Sebastian – Long Black Scarf
  30. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes
  31. Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’Amour
