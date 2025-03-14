Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-14

  1. The Bongolian – Champagne & Pizza
  2. Paul Kelly – All Those Smiling Faces
  3. The Love Junket – Guatamala
  4. Clannad featuring Steve Perry – White Fool
  5. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
  6. The Bombay Royale – The Bombay Twist
  7. Charlotte Gainsbourg – La Chat Du Cafe Des Artists
  8. Blues Traveler – Nefertiti
  9. The Battery Kids – Mummy’s Little Monster
  10. Betty Boo – Where Are You Baby?
  11. Bonnie Prince Billy – Tonight With Dogs I’m Sleeping
  12. Blues Magoos – Gloria
  13. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Black Times (featuring Carlos Santana)
  14. The Cure – The Caterpillar (Flicker Mix)
  15. Junk Harmony – From April To June
  16. Verzanski – Marrakesh
  17. The Four Tops – 7-Rooms Of Gloom
  18. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  19. Lou Christie – Lightnin’ Strikes
  20. Leitmotiv Limbo – Natural Rhythms
  21. Sidewalk Society – Red Chair, Fade Away
  22. The Grass Roots – Midnight Confessions
  23. Julie Driscoll – Don’t Do It No More
  24. The Purple Gang – Granny Takes A Trip
  25. Nancy Sinatra – Bang Bang – My Baby Shot Me Down
  26. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Alludamajaka
  27. The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
  28. Smoked Salmon – Flawed
  29. Paul Kelly – Northern Rivers
  30. The Sunday Reeds – Rosaleen
  31. Eric Burdon & The Animals – Help Me Girl
