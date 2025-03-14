Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-14

- The Bongolian – Champagne & Pizza
- Paul Kelly – All Those Smiling Faces
- The Love Junket – Guatamala
- Clannad featuring Steve Perry – White Fool
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
- The Bombay Royale – The Bombay Twist
- Charlotte Gainsbourg – La Chat Du Cafe Des Artists
- Blues Traveler – Nefertiti
- The Battery Kids – Mummy’s Little Monster
- Betty Boo – Where Are You Baby?
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Tonight With Dogs I’m Sleeping
- Blues Magoos – Gloria
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Black Times (featuring Carlos Santana)
- The Cure – The Caterpillar (Flicker Mix)
- Junk Harmony – From April To June
- Verzanski – Marrakesh
- The Four Tops – 7-Rooms Of Gloom
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Lou Christie – Lightnin’ Strikes
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Natural Rhythms
- Sidewalk Society – Red Chair, Fade Away
- The Grass Roots – Midnight Confessions
- Julie Driscoll – Don’t Do It No More
- The Purple Gang – Granny Takes A Trip
- Nancy Sinatra – Bang Bang – My Baby Shot Me Down
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Alludamajaka
- The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
- Smoked Salmon – Flawed
- Paul Kelly – Northern Rivers
- The Sunday Reeds – Rosaleen
- Eric Burdon & The Animals – Help Me Girl
Reader's opinions