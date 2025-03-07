Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-07

  1. Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
  2. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  3. Lucky Oceans with Kasey Chambers – Angel Of Death
  4. Laurie Anderson – I See Something Shining / Take Off
  5. The Loved Ones – Sad Dark Eyes
  6. Periscope – So Cruel
  7. David Byrne & St Vincent – Weekend In The Dust
  8. Spirit Of Alondray – Buddha
  9. The Audreys – Beatles v Stones
  10. Eliza Carthy – The Snow It Melts The Soonest
  11. Fair Maiden – Poison
  12. Ela Minus – Combat
  13. Liza & The Jet Set – How Can I Know
  14. Ebolagoldfish – Inner West Side Story
  15. Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
  16. The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
  17. Fontella Bass – Recovery
  18. The Beach Boys – Darlin’
  19. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  20. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Season Of The Witch
  21. The Dictators – Really Good
  22. David Byrne & St Vincent – Dinner For Two
  23. Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
  24. The Twilights – Young Girl
  25. Janet Seidel – It Takes A Long Train With A Red Caboose
  26. Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
  27. Cowboy Junkies – Seventeen Seconds
  28. Leon’s Creation – This Is The Beginning
  29. Bauhaus – Double Dare
  30. Bat For Lashes – The Haunted Man
