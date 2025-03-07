Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-07

- Pink Floyd – See Emily Play
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Lucky Oceans with Kasey Chambers – Angel Of Death
- Laurie Anderson – I See Something Shining / Take Off
- The Loved Ones – Sad Dark Eyes
- Periscope – So Cruel
- David Byrne & St Vincent – Weekend In The Dust
- Spirit Of Alondray – Buddha
- The Audreys – Beatles v Stones
- Eliza Carthy – The Snow It Melts The Soonest
- Fair Maiden – Poison
- Ela Minus – Combat
- Liza & The Jet Set – How Can I Know
- Ebolagoldfish – Inner West Side Story
- Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
- The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
- Fontella Bass – Recovery
- The Beach Boys – Darlin’
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
- Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Season Of The Witch
- The Dictators – Really Good
- David Byrne & St Vincent – Dinner For Two
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts Of Tomorrow
- The Twilights – Young Girl
- Janet Seidel – It Takes A Long Train With A Red Caboose
- Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
- Cowboy Junkies – Seventeen Seconds
- Leon’s Creation – This Is The Beginning
- Bauhaus – Double Dare
- Bat For Lashes – The Haunted Man
