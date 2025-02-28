Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-28

Written by on February 28, 2025

  1. The Maxwell Implosion – L’Homme En Peluche (Interfearance Remix)
  2. Junk Harmony – From April To June
  3. Electric Fields – Catastrophe
  4. Laurie Anderson – To Circle The World
  5. Frog Hollow – Theme from Over Under Sideways Down
  6. Periscope – Offer Your Soul
  7. Father John Misty – Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution
  8. Spirit Of Alondray – Mirror Man
  9. The Genevieves – Coward
  10. Neneh Cherry – Faster Than The Truth
  11. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Ghostress
  12. Ela Minus feauring Helado Negro – Close (Buscabulla Remix)
  13. Jilted John – The Paperboy Song
  14. Jane Weaver – Is Metal
  15. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload Of Sky
  16. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
  17. Jimi Hendrix – Room Full Of Mirrors
  18. Bon Iver & St Vincent – Roslyn
  19. Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
  20. Cream – Rollin’ And Tumblin’
  21. The Dictators – Sacred Cow
  22. Thee Oh Sees – Encrypted Bounce
  23. Ray Davies and The Crouch End Festival Chorus – Celluloid Heroes
  24. The Leprechauns – Rain
  25. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man (radio edit)
  26. Jimi Hendrix Experience – The Wind Cries Mary (Live)
  27. The Crimson Projekct – Elephant Talk
  28. Roberta Flack (RIP Roberta) – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
