Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-28

- The Maxwell Implosion – L’Homme En Peluche (Interfearance Remix)
- Junk Harmony – From April To June
- Electric Fields – Catastrophe
- Laurie Anderson – To Circle The World
- Frog Hollow – Theme from Over Under Sideways Down
- Periscope – Offer Your Soul
- Father John Misty – Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution
- Spirit Of Alondray – Mirror Man
- The Genevieves – Coward
- Neneh Cherry – Faster Than The Truth
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Ghostress
- Ela Minus feauring Helado Negro – Close (Buscabulla Remix)
- Jilted John – The Paperboy Song
- Jane Weaver – Is Metal
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload Of Sky
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
- Jimi Hendrix – Room Full Of Mirrors
- Bon Iver & St Vincent – Roslyn
- Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
- Cream – Rollin’ And Tumblin’
- The Dictators – Sacred Cow
- Thee Oh Sees – Encrypted Bounce
- Ray Davies and The Crouch End Festival Chorus – Celluloid Heroes
- The Leprechauns – Rain
- King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man (radio edit)
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – The Wind Cries Mary (Live)
- The Crimson Projekct – Elephant Talk
- Roberta Flack (RIP Roberta) – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Reader's opinions