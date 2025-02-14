Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-14

- Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Going Back
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Loren Ryan – Little Darlin’
- Howling Bells – Treasure Hunt
- Ephemerons – Astral Drone
- The Aztecs – Board Boogie
- 12 O’Clock Shadow – Hellbound Train
- William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
- Stereolab – Outer Bongolia
- The Concretes – Sunbeams
- Ela Minus – IDK
- The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship (from the John Peel Show)
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- gusgus – (Starlovers
- Big Daddy’s Discotheque – Incoming Transmission
- The Jackets – Crossing Streets
- The Cure – A Forest (Tree Mix)
- Franz Ferdinand – The Birds
- The Specials – (Dawning Of A) New Era
- The Killgirls – Airports
- Chumbawumba – Salome (Let’s Twist Again)
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
- The Byzantines – Lotus
- Cosmo Thundercat – Take Me Out Again
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Come And Go
- The Cure – Friday, I’m In Love – Live Version
- The Tremeloes – Here Comes My Baby
- The Masters Apprentices – Undecided
- Toni McCann – No
- Lisa Gerrard & Pieter Bourke – Tempest
- Periscope – Leave
