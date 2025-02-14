Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-14

  1. Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Going Back
  2. The Genevieves – Keith
  3. Loren Ryan – Little Darlin’
  4. Howling Bells – Treasure Hunt
  5. Ephemerons – Astral Drone
  6. The Aztecs – Board Boogie
  7. 12 O’Clock Shadow – Hellbound Train
  8. William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  9. Stereolab – Outer Bongolia
  10. The Concretes – Sunbeams
  11. Ela Minus – IDK
  12. The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship (from the John Peel Show)
  13. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  14. gusgus – (Starlovers
  15. Big Daddy’s Discotheque – Incoming Transmission
  16. The Jackets – Crossing Streets
  17. The Cure – A Forest (Tree Mix)
  18. Franz Ferdinand – The Birds
  19. The Specials – (Dawning Of A) New Era
  20. The Killgirls – Airports
  21. Chumbawumba – Salome (Let’s Twist Again)
  22. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  23. The Byzantines – Lotus
  24. Cosmo Thundercat – Take Me Out Again
  25. Them Creepy Crawlies – Come And Go
  26. The Cure – Friday, I’m In Love – Live Version
  27. The Tremeloes – Here Comes My Baby
  28. The Masters Apprentices – Undecided
  29. Toni McCann – No
  30. Lisa Gerrard & Pieter Bourke – Tempest
  31. Periscope – Leave
