Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-07

- The Snare – Zero db
- Erin Buku – Hey Mumma!
- Aimee Hannan – Lion In My Heart
- Ray Brown & The Whispers – Too Late To Come Home
- Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
- Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light Of The World!
- Chris Farlowe – Paint It Black
- Ela Minus – Upwards
- Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator
- Sugar Pie DeSanto – Soulful Dress
- Bill Nelson – Phantom Gardens
- Gene McDaniels – Point Of No Return
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Bugotak – Kon Togethy (Come Together)
- Only Objects – Trace The Lines
- The Jackets – One Step Ahead
- Penny Ikinger – Sycamore Tree
- Franz Ferdinand – Black Eyelashes
- Vashti Bunyan – Glow Worms
- The Killgirls – Bomb In The Head
- Molly Burch – Downhearted
- KIngs Of Convenience – 24-25
- Angelique Kidjo – Lon Lon Vadjro
- Etta James with Sugar Pie DeSanto – Do I Make Myself Clear
- Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- Big Country – The Tracks Of My Tears (Live In Glasgow)
- Peter & The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones
- Monkey Puzzle Tree – Rapture
- The Booby Traps – Sha La La
- Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
- Periscope – Leave
Reader's opinions