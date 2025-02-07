Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-07

February 7, 2025

  1. The Snare – Zero db
  2. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma!
  3. Aimee Hannan – Lion In My Heart
  4. Ray Brown & The Whispers – Too Late To Come Home
  5. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
  6. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light Of The World!
  7. Chris Farlowe – Paint It Black
  8. Ela Minus – Upwards
  9. Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator
  10. Sugar Pie DeSanto – Soulful Dress
  11. Bill Nelson – Phantom Gardens
  12. Gene McDaniels – Point Of No Return
  13. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  14. Bugotak – Kon Togethy (Come Together)
  15. Only Objects – Trace The Lines
  16. The Jackets – One Step Ahead
  17. Penny Ikinger – Sycamore Tree
  18. Franz Ferdinand – Black Eyelashes
  19. Vashti Bunyan – Glow Worms
  20. The Killgirls – Bomb In The Head
  21. Molly Burch – Downhearted
  22. KIngs Of Convenience – 24-25
  23. Angelique Kidjo – Lon Lon Vadjro
  24. Etta James with Sugar Pie DeSanto – Do I Make Myself Clear
  25. Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
  26. Big Country – The Tracks Of My Tears (Live In Glasgow)
  27. Peter & The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones
  28. Monkey Puzzle Tree – Rapture
  29. The Booby Traps – Sha La La
  30. Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  31. Periscope – Leave
