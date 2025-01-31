Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-31

  1. Booker T & The MG’s – Green Onions
  2. Ela Minus – Onwards
  3. The Twilights – John Hardy
  4. Ash Grunwald – Keep It Real
  5. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  6. Cagefly – Martyr
  7. Fiction Family – When She’s Near
  8. Perdition – Looney Bus Driver
  9. Lost John Hunter & The Blind Bats – Cool Down Mama
  10. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Simmer Down
  11. Pet Shop Boys – Integral – Dave Spoon Mix
  12. Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High
  13. The The – Linoleum Smooth
  14. The Only Ones – The Beast
  15. Periscope – Nomad
  16. The Jackets – Coco Loco
  17. Thomas Dolby – White City
  18. Franz Ferdinand – Cats
  19. Barbara Luna – Luz De Los Montes
  20. The Killgirls – Airports
  21. Enya – Boadicea
  22. Joy Division – Warsaw
  23. Th’Faith Healers – This Time
  24. Marianne Faithfull with Beck – Nobody’s Fault
  25. Tears For Fears – Secret World
  26. Fraternity (RIP Bruce Howe) – Sommerville R.I.P.
  27. The Quintet Of The Hot Club De Paris – Honeysuckle Rose (Recorded In London)
  28. Dirtbird – Spirit Kings
  29. Dead Can Dance – The Wind That Shakes The Barley
  30. The Crustaceans – Out Of The Library And Into The Street
  31. Deadstar – I’ve Got Something To Tell You
