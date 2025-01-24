Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-24

  1. Santo & Johnny – Sleepwalk
  2. Tears For Fears – Emily Said
  3. PIVOT – Make Me Love You
  4. ? And The Mysterians – You’re Telling me Lies
  5. Cagefly – Headlights
  6. The Killgirls – Nothing Gets Out
  7. Quintessence – Giants
  8. Perdition – Degeneration
  9. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Two Can Have A Party
  10. Elvis Costello – Hidden Charms
  11. Calexico – Man Made Lake
  12. Christine & The Queens – Goya Soda
  13. Ela Minus – Broken
  14. The The – Down By The Broken River
  15. Somnium – Alien
  16. The Jackets – I Tried
  17. Hawkwind – High Rise
  18. Franz Ferdinand – The Doctor
  19. Barbara Luna – Mateando
  20. The Dunes – Trace In The Sun
  21. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – I’m Going Back
  22. Cat’s Pyjamas – Virginia Water
  23. Pulp – Do You Remember The First Time?
  24. Jerusalem – Kamakazi Moth
  25. Peter Perrett – Disinfectant
  26. GT Stringer – Erica
  27. Pet Shop Boys – Yesterday, When I Was Mad
  28. The Bamboos – This Is How You Do It
  29. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  30. The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  31. Selkie – Moon Coin Jig
  32. Perdition – Isn’t A Pity
