Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-17

- John Barry – Car Chase / Night Chase
- Franz Ferdinand – Audacious
- Yothu Yindi – Dots On The Shell
- Adam Faith – Made You
- Somnium – Alien
- Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
- No Doubt – It’s My Life
- The Killgirls – Airports
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cascade
- The Charlatans – Subterranean
- Nirvana – Tiny Goddess
- Marianne Faithfull – Summer Nights
- Beth Gibbons – Floating On A Moment
- J Spaceman & John Coxon – Mother’s Milk
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- Sarah Vaughan – Experience Unnecessary
- Tears For Fears – Astronaut
- Barbara Luna – America
- Gwenno – Ti Ha Mor
- Sandie Shaw – Girl Don’t Come
- Georgie Fame – Yeh Yeh
- Paul Weller – My Best Friend’s Coat
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden (Marie Antoinette Version)
- The Church – Frozen And Distant
- Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
- Tears For Fears – Mad World (Live)
- Glenn Skuthorpe – Mojo Friend
- Bourbon Poets – Round Round
- Things Of Stone And Wood – Junk Theatre
- Yothu Yindi – Djapana (Sunset Dreaming)
- Gondwanaland – Drought
Reader's opinions