Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-17

  1. John Barry – Car Chase / Night Chase
  2. Franz Ferdinand – Audacious
  3. Yothu Yindi – Dots On The Shell
  4. Adam Faith – Made You
  5. Somnium – Alien
  6. Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
  7. No Doubt – It’s My Life
  8. The Killgirls – Airports
  9. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cascade
  10. The Charlatans – Subterranean
  11. Nirvana – Tiny Goddess
  12. Marianne Faithfull – Summer Nights
  13. Beth Gibbons – Floating On A Moment
  14. J Spaceman & John Coxon – Mother’s Milk
  15. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  16. Sarah Vaughan – Experience Unnecessary
  17. Tears For Fears – Astronaut
  18. Barbara Luna – America
  19. Gwenno – Ti Ha Mor
  20. Sandie Shaw – Girl Don’t Come
  21. Georgie Fame – Yeh Yeh
  22. Paul Weller – My Best Friend’s Coat
  23. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden (Marie Antoinette Version)
  24. The Church – Frozen And Distant
  25. Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
  26. Tears For Fears – Mad World (Live)
  27. Glenn Skuthorpe – Mojo Friend
  28. Bourbon Poets – Round Round
  29. Things Of Stone And Wood – Junk Theatre
  30. Yothu Yindi – Djapana (Sunset Dreaming)
  31. Gondwanaland – Drought
