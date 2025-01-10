Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2025

  1. Mo’ Horizons – Hit The Road Jack (Maria’s Remix)
  2. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  3. Sarah Vaughan – Smooth Operator
  4. The Space Lady – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
  5. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Stuffed Again
  6. Crossways – #3
  7. Ela Minus – Dominique
  8. Swapmeet – Collision
  9. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  10. Our Plastic Dream – A Little Bit Of Shangri-La
  11. The Box Tops – Cry Like A Baby
  12. Beth Gibbons – Oceans
  13. Rope Society – Sounding Line
  14. Featherstone – Moving Towards You
  15. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Ring-A-Ring O’ Roses
  16. Japandroids – D&T
  17. Peter Perrett – Survival Mode
  18. Mattiel – Jeff Goldblum
  19. Rope Society – Sounding Line
  20. Neneh Cherry – Faster Than The Truth
  21. Selkie – The Chrysalis (Butterfly)
  22. Indigo Girls – Scooter Boys
  23. The Irresponsibles – Run Away
  24. Swapmeet – Tell Me
  25. The Only Ones – Another Girl Another Planet
  26. David Byrne – Walk On Water
  27. Deniz Tek – Oh Well
  28. Velvet Moth – Here Come The Astral Police
  29. Ela Minus – N19 5NF
  30. Ela Minus – Dominique
  31. The Strange Moon – Go Out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2025-01-10

Current track

Title

Artist