Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2024

  1. Lemon Jelly – The Shouty Track
  2. Richard Thompson – Turnstile Casanova
  3. Asian Dub Foundation – Return of Django
  4. The Church – Under The Milky Way
  5. Peter Perrett – Solitary Confinement
  6. The Sundials – I’m Down
  7. Annie Lennox – Take Me To The River
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
  9. Goat – Frisco Beaver
  10. Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
  11. Frank Zappa – Trouble Every Day
  12. George – Fortunate Smile
  13. Featherstone – Moving Towards You
  14. The B-52″s – Mesopotamia
  15. Steve Mason – Let it Go
  16. Oumou Sangare – Kamelemba
  17. The Magnetic Fields – I Wish I Had An Evil Twin
  18. Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
  19. The Black Keys – Paper Crown (featuring Beck & Juicy J)
  20. Sarah McLachlan – Train Wreck
  21. The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
  22. Ephemerons – Waterline
  23. Velvet Moth – Tracey Popplethorn has a lot to answer for
  24. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
  25. The Hammerhorrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  26. Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
  27. The Sundials – Telepath
  28. The The – Down By The Frozen River
  29. The Hammer Horrors – The Price Of Intermission
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist