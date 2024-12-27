Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-27

- Lemon Jelly – The Shouty Track
- Richard Thompson – Turnstile Casanova
- Asian Dub Foundation – Return of Django
- The Church – Under The Milky Way
- Peter Perrett – Solitary Confinement
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Annie Lennox – Take Me To The River
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
- Goat – Frisco Beaver
- Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
- Frank Zappa – Trouble Every Day
- George – Fortunate Smile
- Featherstone – Moving Towards You
- The B-52″s – Mesopotamia
- Steve Mason – Let it Go
- Oumou Sangare – Kamelemba
- The Magnetic Fields – I Wish I Had An Evil Twin
- Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
- The Black Keys – Paper Crown (featuring Beck & Juicy J)
- Sarah McLachlan – Train Wreck
- The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- Velvet Moth – Tracey Popplethorn has a lot to answer for
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
- The Hammerhorrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
- The Sundials – Telepath
- The The – Down By The Frozen River
- The Hammer Horrors – The Price Of Intermission
