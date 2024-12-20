Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-20

- Jethro Tull – Dharma For One
- Beth Gibbons – Burdon Of Life
- Featherstone – Moving Towards You
- Massive Attack – Mezzanine
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Greg Were – Gonna Rent Myself A Landlord
- Hoodoo Gurus – Mind The Spider
- Bananagun – Feeding The Moon
- Darkstar – Hold Me Down
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
- Skipping Girl Vinegar – One Chance
- Underground Lovers – Your Eyes – Very Extended Version
- Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
- Goat – Zombie
- David Bowie – Space Oddity (Demo)
- Angelique Kidjo – Voodoo Chile
- Sting – Ghost Story
- Rope Society – Salt
- The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
- The Music Explosion – 96 Tears
- The Ohio Express – Down At Lulu’s
- 1910 Fruitgum Company – Eternal Light
- The The – Down By The Frozen River
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation
- The Triffids – A Trick Of The Light
- Sandie Shaw – Had A Dream Last Night
- The Night Parrots – Adventure Bay
- Jethro Tull – Christmas Song
- Nadine Khouri – Shake It Like A Shaman
- Family – Drowned In Wine
- James Brown – Sleigh Ride
Reader's opinions