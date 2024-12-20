Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-20

Written by on December 20, 2024

  1. Jethro Tull – Dharma For One
  2. Beth Gibbons – Burdon Of Life
  3. Featherstone – Moving Towards You
  4. Massive Attack – Mezzanine
  5. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  6. Greg Were – Gonna Rent Myself A Landlord
  7. Hoodoo Gurus – Mind The Spider
  8. Bananagun – Feeding The Moon
  9. Darkstar – Hold Me Down
  10. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  11. Skipping Girl Vinegar – One Chance
  12. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes – Very Extended Version
  13. Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
  14. Goat – Zombie
  15. David Bowie – Space Oddity (Demo)
  16. Angelique Kidjo – Voodoo Chile
  17. Sting – Ghost Story
  18. Rope Society – Salt
  19. The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
  20. The Music Explosion – 96 Tears
  21. The Ohio Express – Down At Lulu’s
  22. 1910 Fruitgum Company – Eternal Light
  23. The The – Down By The Frozen River
  24. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation
  25. The Triffids – A Trick Of The Light
  26. Sandie Shaw – Had A Dream Last Night
  27. The Night Parrots – Adventure Bay
  28. Jethro Tull – Christmas Song
  29. Nadine Khouri – Shake It Like A Shaman
  30. Family – Drowned In Wine
  31. James Brown – Sleigh Ride
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Thumbnail
Previous post

Local & Live: 2024-12-20

Current track

Title

Artist