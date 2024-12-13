Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-13

- Booker T & The MG’s – Soul Dressing
- The The – Some Days (I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake)
- Featherstone – Cipher
- Visage – In The Year 2525
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers (Original)
- The Manics – TV Cops
- Tumbleweed – Sundial
- Bananagun – Hippopotamusic
- Laurie Anderson featuring Peter Gabriel – Excellent Birds
- Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
- Kylie Minogue – Wow
- Roxy Music – Love Is The Drug
- Clusterpuff – Shackles
- Goat – Fool’s Journey
- Chris Isaak – Down In Flames
- Tyrannosaurus Rex – Cat Black (the wizard’s hat)
- Kraftwerk – Spacelab
- Rope Society – Liminal
- The Cure – Inwood (Robert Smith Home Demo)
- Mental As Anything – Marianne
- Junip featuring Jose Gonzalez – Without You
- Nadine Khouri – Thru You I Awaken
- Beth Gibbons – Beyond The Sun
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- Procession – Essentially Susan
- The Moffs – Desert Sun
- The Honeycombs – She’s Too Way Out
- Katankin – Stand Up Child
- Peter Perrett – Set The World On Fire
- Penny Ikinger – Tsunami
- The Smile – Don’t Get Me Started
- Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
- Nadine Khouri – Daybreak
