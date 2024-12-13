Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-13

  1. Booker T & The MG’s – Soul Dressing
  2. The The – Some Days (I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake)
  3. Featherstone – Cipher
  4. Visage – In The Year 2525
  5. Dom Sensitive – Flowers (Original)
  6. The Manics – TV Cops
  7. Tumbleweed – Sundial
  8. Bananagun – Hippopotamusic
  9. Laurie Anderson featuring Peter Gabriel – Excellent Birds
  10. Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
  11. Kylie Minogue – Wow
  12. Roxy Music – Love Is The Drug
  13. Clusterpuff – Shackles
  14. Goat – Fool’s Journey
  15. Chris Isaak – Down In Flames
  16. Tyrannosaurus Rex – Cat Black (the wizard’s hat)
  17. Kraftwerk – Spacelab
  18. Rope Society – Liminal
  19. The Cure – Inwood (Robert Smith Home Demo)
  20. Mental As Anything – Marianne
  21. Junip featuring Jose Gonzalez – Without You
  22. Nadine Khouri – Thru You I Awaken
  23. Beth Gibbons – Beyond The Sun
  24. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  25. Procession – Essentially Susan
  26. The Moffs – Desert Sun
  27. The Honeycombs – She’s Too Way Out
  28. Katankin – Stand Up Child
  29. Peter Perrett – Set The World On Fire
  30. Penny Ikinger – Tsunami
  31. The Smile – Don’t Get Me Started
  32. Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
  33. Nadine Khouri – Daybreak
