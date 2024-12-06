Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-06

- Gentle Giant – The Boys In The Band
- Peter Perrett – Do Not Resusitate
- Featherstone – After The Rain
- The Cult – Spiritwalker
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- The Manics – I Will Believe It
- The Turtles – Grim Reaper Of Love
- Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
- Portishead – Nylon Smile
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
- Pet Shop Boys / Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This? – Shep Pettibone Mix
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – The Wind Cries Mary
- White Columns – All Familiar Things That Once Were Strange
- Paul Kelly – Northern Rivers
- Mick Medew & Ursula – Sleeping Sun
- Passion Puppets – Like Dust
- Flyying Colours – It’s Real
- Coldplay – MOON MUSIC
- The Charlatans – Jesus Hairdo
- The Cardigans – Your New Cuckoo
- The Housemartins – The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death
- Paper Arms – Bright Lights
- Goat – Goatbrain
- The Toss – Gawn
- Charlotte Gainsbourg – Master’s Hands
- Lee Dorsey – Ride Your Pony (Live)
- The Kinks – See My Friends
- Katankin – In A New Way
- Planxty – The Blacksmith
- Bananagun – Gift Of The Open Hand
- Cowboy Junkies – Come Calling
- The Smile – Tiptoe
