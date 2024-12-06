Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2024

  1. Gentle Giant – The Boys In The Band
  2. Peter Perrett – Do Not Resusitate
  3. Featherstone – After The Rain
  4. The Cult – Spiritwalker
  5. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  6. The Manics – I Will Believe It
  7. The Turtles – Grim Reaper Of Love
  8. Beth Gibbons – Tell Me Who You Are Today
  9. Portishead – Nylon Smile
  10. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  11. Pet Shop Boys / Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This? – Shep Pettibone Mix
  12. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – The Wind Cries Mary
  13. White Columns – All Familiar Things That Once Were Strange
  14. Paul Kelly – Northern Rivers
  15. Mick Medew & Ursula – Sleeping Sun
  16. Passion Puppets – Like Dust
  17. Flyying Colours – It’s Real
  18. Coldplay – MOON MUSIC
  19. The Charlatans – Jesus Hairdo
  20. The Cardigans – Your New Cuckoo
  21. The Housemartins – The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death
  22. Paper Arms – Bright Lights
  23. Goat – Goatbrain
  24. The Toss – Gawn
  25. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Master’s Hands
  26. Lee Dorsey – Ride Your Pony (Live)
  27. The Kinks – See My Friends
  28. Katankin – In A New Way
  29. Planxty – The Blacksmith
  30. Bananagun – Gift Of The Open Hand
  31. Cowboy Junkies – Come Calling
  32. The Smile – Tiptoe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local & Live: 2024-12-06

Current track

Title

Artist