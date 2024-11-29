Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-29

Written by on November 29, 2024

  1. Georgie Fame – Green Onions
  2. Peter Perrett – I Wanna Go With Dignity
  3. The Smile – No Words
  4. Family – Drowned In Wine
  5. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  6. The Manics – TV Cops
  7. Howard DeVoto – Waiting For A Train
  8. Goat – One More Death
  9. Stephen Cummings – Don’t Use The Telephone
  10. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  11. Fad Gadget – Back To Nature
  12. Fire! Santa Rosa Fire! – Cold Star
  13. The Irresponsibles – Cold Black Heart
  14. Little Murders – White Line Black Day
  15. Mick Medew & Ursula – Goth Night At The Synth-Country Ball
  16. Fontella Bass – Recovery
  17. Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You: Victorian Spaceman Mix
  18. Coldplay – Jupiter
  19. The Beta Band – Dogs Got A Bone
  20. Zero 7 – Somersault
  21. Depeche Mode – In Your Room – Zephyr Mix
  22. The Killchair Project – No Love For The Haters
  23. Candyflip – Space
  24. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  25. Miles Cosmo – Loneliness
  26. Fischer-Z – Remember Russia
  27. Steeleye Span – The Blackleg Miner
  28. Vashti Bunyan – Love Song
