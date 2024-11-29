Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-29

- Georgie Fame – Green Onions
- Peter Perrett – I Wanna Go With Dignity
- The Smile – No Words
- Family – Drowned In Wine
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- The Manics – TV Cops
- Howard DeVoto – Waiting For A Train
- Goat – One More Death
- Stephen Cummings – Don’t Use The Telephone
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- Fad Gadget – Back To Nature
- Fire! Santa Rosa Fire! – Cold Star
- The Irresponsibles – Cold Black Heart
- Little Murders – White Line Black Day
- Mick Medew & Ursula – Goth Night At The Synth-Country Ball
- Fontella Bass – Recovery
- Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You: Victorian Spaceman Mix
- Coldplay – Jupiter
- The Beta Band – Dogs Got A Bone
- Zero 7 – Somersault
- Depeche Mode – In Your Room – Zephyr Mix
- The Killchair Project – No Love For The Haters
- Candyflip – Space
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Miles Cosmo – Loneliness
- Fischer-Z – Remember Russia
- Steeleye Span – The Blackleg Miner
- Vashti Bunyan – Love Song
