Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-22

Written by on November 22, 2024

  1. John Barry Seven & Orchestra – James Bond Theme
  2. Rilo Kiley – Portions For Foxes
  3. The Secret History – God Save The Runaways
  4. Cherie Currie – Queen Of The Asphalt Jungle
  5. Fabienne Delsol – Don’tThrow Your Love Away
  6. The Chills – Hourglass
  7. La Femme – All Day And All Of The Night
  8. Hands Of Time – Making Time
  9. Mick Medew & Ursula – Got It Going On
  10. Mad Turks From Istanbul – Lolene
  11. Clamor – Over The News
  12. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  13. King Stingray – What’s The Hurry
  14. The Inmates – Mr. Unreliable
  15. The Jags – I Never Was A Beachboy
  16. The Lambrettas – Poison Ivy
  17. The Prisoners – Say Your Prayers
  18. Lemmy Caution – Art School Band
  19. The Manics – Lipstick And Foundation (New version)
  20. The Bambi Kino – Schoolies Week (Remix)
  21. The E-Taylors – Everywhere (V.2)
  22. Peter Perrett – Fountain Of You
  23. Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
  24. Amy MacDonald – Barrowland Ballroom
  25. Stars – Time Stands Still
  26. The Go-Betweens – Bye Bye Pride
  27. Jeff Dahl – The Ballad Of Mott, Pt. 2
  28. The Mambo Sons – Overend Watts
  29. Overend Watts – He’d Be A Diamond
  30. Died Pretty – D.C.
  31. Katankin – In A New Way
  32. The Nonnas – One Thing At A Time
  33. Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
  34. Prince & 3rdEyeGirl – Wow
