Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-22

- John Barry Seven & Orchestra – James Bond Theme
- Rilo Kiley – Portions For Foxes
- The Secret History – God Save The Runaways
- Cherie Currie – Queen Of The Asphalt Jungle
- Fabienne Delsol – Don’tThrow Your Love Away
- The Chills – Hourglass
- La Femme – All Day And All Of The Night
- Hands Of Time – Making Time
- Mick Medew & Ursula – Got It Going On
- Mad Turks From Istanbul – Lolene
- Clamor – Over The News
- Station Road – Silent Tattoo
- King Stingray – What’s The Hurry
- The Inmates – Mr. Unreliable
- The Jags – I Never Was A Beachboy
- The Lambrettas – Poison Ivy
- The Prisoners – Say Your Prayers
- Lemmy Caution – Art School Band
- The Manics – Lipstick And Foundation (New version)
- The Bambi Kino – Schoolies Week (Remix)
- The E-Taylors – Everywhere (V.2)
- Peter Perrett – Fountain Of You
- Blues Pills – Lady In Gold
- Amy MacDonald – Barrowland Ballroom
- Stars – Time Stands Still
- The Go-Betweens – Bye Bye Pride
- Jeff Dahl – The Ballad Of Mott, Pt. 2
- The Mambo Sons – Overend Watts
- Overend Watts – He’d Be A Diamond
- Died Pretty – D.C.
- Katankin – In A New Way
- The Nonnas – One Thing At A Time
- Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
- Prince & 3rdEyeGirl – Wow
Reader's opinions