Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-15

  1. Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – Cinnamon Girl
  2. Black Widow – Wait Until Tomorrow
  3. Mother’s Finest – Fire
  4. Juliette & The Licks – American Boy Vol. 2
  5. The Hounds – Liberty & Jiustice
  6. The Love Mussels – Dirty World (Revisited)
  7. Tracie Hunter & Joe Elliott – Junkman
  8. Wanda Jackson – Who Shot Sam?
  9. The Preytells – We’re Pretty Quick
  10. X – Burning House Of Love
  11. Let’s Active – Waters Part
  12. The Heavy Heavy – Go Down River
  13. Meat Puppets – Open Wide
  14. Warsaw Pakt – Fruit Machine
  15. Invisible Mendez – Rent Spent
  16. Kristeen Young & David Bowie – Saviour
  17. Jason & The Scorchers – When The Angels Cry
  18. Killing Time – Crosstown Traffic
  19. The Godz – Gotta Keep A-Runnin’
  20. Leaf Hound – Freelance Fiend
  21. Gun – Race With The Devil
  22. Catholic Altered Boys – One Night In September
  23. The Johnnys – Injun Joe
  24. Lizard Train – She Gets Me
  25. Iron Sheiks – Harmless Fun
  26. Swerve – Closing In
  27. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  28. Kitchen Witch – Beer Swillin’ Baby
  29. Deep Purple – Oh Well
  30. Beth Hart – Black Dog
