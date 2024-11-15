Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-15

- Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – Cinnamon Girl
- Black Widow – Wait Until Tomorrow
- Mother’s Finest – Fire
- Juliette & The Licks – American Boy Vol. 2
- The Hounds – Liberty & Jiustice
- The Love Mussels – Dirty World (Revisited)
- Tracie Hunter & Joe Elliott – Junkman
- Wanda Jackson – Who Shot Sam?
- The Preytells – We’re Pretty Quick
- X – Burning House Of Love
- Let’s Active – Waters Part
- The Heavy Heavy – Go Down River
- Meat Puppets – Open Wide
- Warsaw Pakt – Fruit Machine
- Invisible Mendez – Rent Spent
- Kristeen Young & David Bowie – Saviour
- Jason & The Scorchers – When The Angels Cry
- Killing Time – Crosstown Traffic
- The Godz – Gotta Keep A-Runnin’
- Leaf Hound – Freelance Fiend
- Gun – Race With The Devil
- Catholic Altered Boys – One Night In September
- The Johnnys – Injun Joe
- Lizard Train – She Gets Me
- Iron Sheiks – Harmless Fun
- Swerve – Closing In
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Kitchen Witch – Beer Swillin’ Baby
- Deep Purple – Oh Well
- Beth Hart – Black Dog
