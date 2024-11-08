Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-08

- Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Cairo Cairo (featuring Natacha Atlas)
- Paul Kelly – Harpoon To The Heart
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
- Kula Shaker – Shower Your Love
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble
- The Cure – In Between Days
- The Smile – Colours Fly
- Husky – Shark Fin
- Greg Williams – Images Of Love
- Ash – Someday
- THe Colourphonics – Out Of Here
- The Irresponsibles – Who Will Save Us
- Lino – Busted
- Bromham – Adulthood
- Sleater-Kinney – Needlessly Wild
- Cotton-Wells-Bell-Branch – Black Night
- Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
- Charles Jenkins And The Zhivagos with the Blue Atlas Strings – Shelley Winters
- Hollie Cook – Looking For Real Love
- Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant
- Department S – Going Left Right
- Georgie Fame – Cool Cat Blues
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- Nina Simone – Just Like A Woman
- Red House Painters – Priest Alley Song
- Katankin – Bonfire
- Telek – Ririwon
- Pink Fairies – Heavenly Man
