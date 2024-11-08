Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2024

  1. Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Cairo Cairo (featuring Natacha Atlas)
  2. Paul Kelly – Harpoon To The Heart
  3. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
  4. Kula Shaker – Shower Your Love
  5. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  6. Birds Are Spies – Wibble
  7. The Cure – In Between Days
  8. The Smile – Colours Fly
  9. Husky – Shark Fin
  10. Greg Williams – Images Of Love
  11. Ash – Someday
  12. THe Colourphonics – Out Of Here
  13. The Irresponsibles – Who Will Save Us
  14. Lino – Busted
  15. Bromham – Adulthood
  16. Sleater-Kinney – Needlessly Wild
  17. Cotton-Wells-Bell-Branch – Black Night
  18. Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
  19. Charles Jenkins And The Zhivagos with the Blue Atlas Strings – Shelley Winters
  20. Hollie Cook – Looking For Real Love
  21. Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant
  22. Department S – Going Left Right
  23. Georgie Fame – Cool Cat Blues
  24. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  25. Nina Simone – Just Like A Woman
  26. Red House Painters – Priest Alley Song
  27. Katankin – Bonfire
  28. Telek – Ririwon
  29. Pink Fairies – Heavenly Man
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-08

Current track

Title

Artist