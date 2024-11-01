Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-01

Written by on November 1, 2024

  1. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  2. The Smile – Foreign Spies
  3. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Angry Penguins & Ern Malley Hoax
  4. Sheila Chandra – Ever So Lonely / Eyes / Ocean
  5. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  6. Jefferson Airplane – Pretty As You Feel
  7. Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
  9. No Man – Turquoise
  10. Greg Williams – Images Of Love
  11. Magnetic Fields – Desert Island
  12. Speedboat – Kiss Me To Bits
  13. The Irresponsibles – Fail
  14. The Box Tops – Whiter Shade Of Pale
  15. Bromham – For Jess
  16. Sarah McLachlan – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
  17. Tim Hart & Maddy Prior – Bring Us In Good Ale
  18. The Hard-Ons – Because You’re Mine
  19. Wreckless Eric – Walking On The Surface Of The Moon
  20. The Belle Stars – Needle In A Hatstack
  21. Department S – Is Vic There?
  22. Madness – Airplane
  23. Fly Yeti Fly – Blue Yonder
  24. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  25. Dave Edmunds – I Hear You Knocking (Single Version)
  26. Donovan – The Trip
  27. The Reindeer Section – Grand Parade
  28. Speedboat – Soul City – Version 2
  29. Massive Attack – Mezzanine
  30. Heinous Crimes – From Music To Music
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-01

Current track

Title

Artist