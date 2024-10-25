Juke Box Jungle: 2024-10-25

- Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
- Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
- Pinkerton Pendlebury – Hitchhiking
- Monique Brumby – Lava
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Cloud Nine
- New Order – Stray Dog
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Song Of The Lake
- Nitin Sawhney – Migration
- Jamie xx – Dafodil (featuring Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, Panda Bear)
- Clare Bowditch and the Feeding Set – You Looked So Good
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Come and Go
- The Irresponsibles – Really Something (Never Nothing)
- The Black Eyed Peas – Boom Boom Pow
- Khruangbin – Pon Pon
- Talvin Singh – My Heart, My Life – Remix
- Louis Fuller – Remember That Night
- Hard-Ons – Operation Lightning
- Sons Of Mithras – Zion 2 Step
- Mark de Clive-Lowe featuring Cherie Mathieson – Move On Up – Bugz Opaque Remix
- Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu – Marwurrumburr
- Pink Floyd – Paintbox
- Harmonica Paul – Motherless Child
- Greg Williams – My Blues
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- Almost Numan – Factory
- Gemma Ray – 100 MPH In 2nd Gear
- The Pinkertones – Working Bees
Reader's opinions