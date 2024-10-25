Juke Box Jungle: 2024-10-25

  1. Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
  2. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
  3. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Hitchhiking
  4. Monique Brumby – Lava
  5. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  6. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Cloud Nine
  7. New Order – Stray Dog
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Song Of The Lake
  9. Nitin Sawhney – Migration
  10. Jamie xx – Dafodil (featuring Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, Panda Bear)
  11. Clare Bowditch and the Feeding Set – You Looked So Good
  12. Them Creepy Crawlies – Come and Go
  13. The Irresponsibles – Really Something (Never Nothing)
  14. The Black Eyed Peas – Boom Boom Pow
  15. Khruangbin – Pon Pon
  16. Talvin Singh – My Heart, My Life – Remix
  17. Louis Fuller – Remember That Night
  18. Hard-Ons – Operation Lightning
  19. Sons Of Mithras – Zion 2 Step
  20. Mark de Clive-Lowe featuring Cherie Mathieson – Move On Up – Bugz Opaque Remix
  21. Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu – Marwurrumburr
  22. Pink Floyd – Paintbox
  23. Harmonica Paul – Motherless Child
  24. Greg Williams – My Blues
  25. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  26. Almost Numan – Factory
  27. Gemma Ray – 100 MPH In 2nd Gear
  28. The Pinkertones – Working Bees
