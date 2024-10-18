Juke Box Jungle: 2024-10-18

  1. Henry Mancini – A Shot In The Dark
  2. Redd Kross – Back Of The Cave
  3. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  4. Monique Brumby – Fool For You
  5. The Sexels – Broken – Live at The Grace
  6. Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
  7. John Cooper Clarke – Valley Of The Lost Women
  8. Drink Radio – Moon Vibrations
  9. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Already Nowhere
  10. Jamie xx – Falling Together (featuring Oona Doherty)
  11. The Atlantics – The Flight Of The Surf Guitar
  12. Julian Cope – Laughing Boy
  13. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  14. Bench Press – Push Push
  15. Ezra Collective – N29
  16. The Magnetic Fields – God Wants Us To Wait
  17. September Girls – Green Eyed
  18. Hard-ons – Ride To The Station
  19. Babylon Zoo – The Boy With The X-Ray Eyes
  20. Jean Wells – Keep Your Mouth Shut And Your Eyes Open
  21. The Easybeats – My My My
  22. Sisters Love – Now Is The Time
  23. The Contours – Just A Little Misunderstanding
  24. Greg Williams – The Things That Make Me Happy
  25. Isabel Rumble – Water Wings
  26. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
  27. The Smile – Read The Room
  28. The The – This Is The Day (new version from Disinfected)
  29. The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
  30. Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
  31. Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints – Dub
  32. Clamor – I Can’t Wait
  33. Fat White Family – Religion For One
