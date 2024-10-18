Juke Box Jungle: 2024-10-18

- Henry Mancini – A Shot In The Dark
- Redd Kross – Back Of The Cave
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Monique Brumby – Fool For You
- The Sexels – Broken – Live at The Grace
- Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
- John Cooper Clarke – Valley Of The Lost Women
- Drink Radio – Moon Vibrations
- Pinkerton Pendlebury – Already Nowhere
- Jamie xx – Falling Together (featuring Oona Doherty)
- The Atlantics – The Flight Of The Surf Guitar
- Julian Cope – Laughing Boy
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- Bench Press – Push Push
- Ezra Collective – N29
- The Magnetic Fields – God Wants Us To Wait
- September Girls – Green Eyed
- Hard-ons – Ride To The Station
- Babylon Zoo – The Boy With The X-Ray Eyes
- Jean Wells – Keep Your Mouth Shut And Your Eyes Open
- The Easybeats – My My My
- Sisters Love – Now Is The Time
- The Contours – Just A Little Misunderstanding
- Greg Williams – The Things That Make Me Happy
- Isabel Rumble – Water Wings
- Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
- The Smile – Read The Room
- The The – This Is The Day (new version from Disinfected)
- The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
- Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
- Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints – Dub
- Clamor – I Can’t Wait
- Fat White Family – Religion For One
Reader's opinions