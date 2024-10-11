Juke Box Jungle: 2024-10-11

  1. Fairport Convention – Tokyo
  2. The Irresponsibles – Lost
  3. GT Stringer – Femme Fatale
  4. Sarah McLachlan – World On Fire – Junkie XL Radio MIx
  5. Tim Walker – Pilot
  6. Thomas Dolby – Windpower
  7. Spacemen 3 – Hypnotized
  8. Drink Radio – Horizon
  9. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Wake Up
  10. Fat White Family – Religion For One
  11. Loreena McKennett – The Mummer’s Dance
  12. George Benson – White Rabbit
  13. Jamie xx – The Feeling I Get From You
  14. Bench Press – Filter
  15. Redd Kross – Candy Coloured Catastrophe
  16. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  17. XTC – I Bought Myself A Liarbird
  18. Dune Rats – Time Bomb
  19. The Sea Of Wires – The Man Who Smiles
  20. Duke Ellington – Charade
  21. Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid
  22. Sandie Shaw – Sun In My Eyes
  23. Workhorse – Desert
  24. Greg Williams – Just For Fun
  25. Isabel Rumble – Body Of Clay
  26. Cocteau Twins – Cherry-Coloured Funk
  27. Forest Of Gnomes – Time And Space
  28. The Prisoners – The Green Meteor
  29. Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
  30. Primal Scream featuring Linda Thompson – Over & Over
  31. Ronnie Burns – Exit Stage Right
