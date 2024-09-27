Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-27

September 27, 2024

  1. The Coffin Daggers – Jack The Ripper
  2. The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
  3. Alison Goldfrapp – Subterfuge
  4. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  5. Adrian – Crazy Maze (Club Mix)
  6. Ann-Margret – I Just Don’t Understand
  7. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool Dub
  8. The Prisoners – If I Had Been Drinking
  9. Twine – Future Exhales
  10. Bobbie Gentry – Niki Hokey / Barefootin’
  11. The Chameleons – On The Beach
  12. Kathy Kirby – The Adam Adamant Theme
  13. Jamie xx featuring Romy & Oliver Sim – Waited All Night
  14. Fat White Family – Visions Of Pain
  15. Something For Kate – Oh Kamikaze
  16. Kissing The Pink – Big Man Restless
  17. King Kurt – Destination Zululand
  18. Dune Rats – Time Bomb
  19. Kraftwerk – Pocket Calculator
  20. Ephemerons – Waterline
  21. The Melvins – The Green Manalishi (With The Two pronged Crown) – Part 1
  22. The KLF – Last Train To Trancentral (Live From The Lost Continent)
  23. The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship (from John Peel Show)
  24. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  25. Choirboys – Drops Like A Stone
  26. The Tornados – Ridin’ The Wind – US Version
  27. Grinderman – Electric Alice
  28. The Twilights – Time And Motion Study Man
  29. The Incredible Sucking Sponges – Spotniks Theme
  30. Belle And Sebastian – The Stars Of Track And Field
  31. Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
  32. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Breadcrumbs
