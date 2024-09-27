Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-27

- The Coffin Daggers – Jack The Ripper
- The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
- Alison Goldfrapp – Subterfuge
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- Adrian – Crazy Maze (Club Mix)
- Ann-Margret – I Just Don’t Understand
- Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool Dub
- The Prisoners – If I Had Been Drinking
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Bobbie Gentry – Niki Hokey / Barefootin’
- The Chameleons – On The Beach
- Kathy Kirby – The Adam Adamant Theme
- Jamie xx featuring Romy & Oliver Sim – Waited All Night
- Fat White Family – Visions Of Pain
- Something For Kate – Oh Kamikaze
- Kissing The Pink – Big Man Restless
- King Kurt – Destination Zululand
- Dune Rats – Time Bomb
- Kraftwerk – Pocket Calculator
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- The Melvins – The Green Manalishi (With The Two pronged Crown) – Part 1
- The KLF – Last Train To Trancentral (Live From The Lost Continent)
- The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship (from John Peel Show)
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Choirboys – Drops Like A Stone
- The Tornados – Ridin’ The Wind – US Version
- Grinderman – Electric Alice
- The Twilights – Time And Motion Study Man
- The Incredible Sucking Sponges – Spotniks Theme
- Belle And Sebastian – The Stars Of Track And Field
- Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
- Pinkerton Pendlebury – Breadcrumbs
