Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-20

  1. Jim & The Sea Dragons – Dance Little Mermaid
  2. Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh & Pearl Tassell – New American Century
  3. Iron & Wine – Caught In The Briars
  4. The Twilights – Baby Let Me Take You Home
  5. Ephemerons – Waterline (Safer Beneath Remix)
  6. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything I
  7. Fat Gypsy – I’ll Still Be Laughing
  8. The Prisoners – Beauty Hides The Truth (bonus track)
  9. Full Flower Moon Band – Alpha
  10. Japanese Heart Software – Just A Dream
  11. Franz Ferdinand – Love Illumination
  12. Inspiral Carpets – This How It How Feels
  13. Grong Grong – Who’s Got It
  14. Fat White Family – Work
  15. Gladys Knight & The Pips – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
  16. Charlotte Gainsbourg – 5:55
  17. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Mediterranean X Film
  18. Dune Rats – Papercuts
  19. The Chemical Brothers – My Elastic Eye
  20. Party Dozen – Judge Hammer
  21. Gorillaz featuring Stevie Nicks – Oil
  22. The Isley Brothers – Spill The Wine
  23. Kat Von D – Exorcism
  24. Apollo Lane – Blank Walls
  25. Flyying Colours – Lost Then Found
  26. Fly Yeti Fly – Honeybee
  27. The Twilights – What’s Wrong With The Way I Live
  28. Gwenno Saunders – Tir Ha Mor
  29. The Irresponsibles – My Love
