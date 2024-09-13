Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-13

- Prince Fatty meets The Mutant HiFi – Wear The Black Hat (if The Black Hat Fits)
- Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh & Pearl Tassell – Plenty Of Fish
- Radio Stars – The Beast Of Barnsley
- Grong Grong – Vlad The Impaler
- Elsy Wameyo – Slowly Slipping
- Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything II
- The (Young) Rascals – It’s Wonderful
- The Prisoners – Prophet Of Gloom
- Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
- Jamie xx – Daffodil
- Prince Fatty & Hollie Cook – Sugar Water (Mungo’s Hi’Fi Full Length Disco Mix)
- Stephen Cummings – The Popular One
- Charles Jenkins – Recovery
- Fat White Family – Feed The Horse
- Fairground Attraction – Jock O’Hazeldean
- Lisa Miller & Tex Perkins – The Look Of Love
- Joe South – Birds Of A Feather
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- Full Flower Moon Band – Kiss Him Goodbye
- Party Dozen – Les Crimes
- The Mars Volta – With Twilight As My Guide
- The Pogues – Tuesday Morning
- Steeleye Span – Gaudete
- Apollo Lane – Kerosene
- Velociraptor – I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night
- Zoot – Flying
- The Twilights – What A Silly Thing To Do
- The Easybeats – Land Of Make Believe
- The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
- Leonardo’s Bride – This Girl’s In Love With You
