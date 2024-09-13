Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2024

  1. Prince Fatty meets The Mutant HiFi – Wear The Black Hat (if The Black Hat Fits)
  2. Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh & Pearl Tassell – Plenty Of Fish
  3. Radio Stars – The Beast Of Barnsley
  4. Grong Grong – Vlad The Impaler
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Slowly Slipping
  6. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything II
  7. The (Young) Rascals – It’s Wonderful
  8. The Prisoners – Prophet Of Gloom
  9. Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
  10. Jamie xx – Daffodil
  11. Prince Fatty & Hollie Cook – Sugar Water (Mungo’s Hi’Fi Full Length Disco Mix)
  12. Stephen Cummings – The Popular One
  13. Charles Jenkins – Recovery
  14. Fat White Family – Feed The Horse
  15. Fairground Attraction – Jock O’Hazeldean
  16. Lisa Miller & Tex Perkins – The Look Of Love
  17. Joe South – Birds Of A Feather
  18. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  19. Full Flower Moon Band – Kiss Him Goodbye
  20. Party Dozen – Les Crimes
  21. The Mars Volta – With Twilight As My Guide
  22. The Pogues – Tuesday Morning
  23. Steeleye Span – Gaudete
  24. Apollo Lane – Kerosene
  25. Velociraptor – I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night
  26. Zoot – Flying
  27. The Twilights – What A Silly Thing To Do
  28. The Easybeats – Land Of Make Believe
  29. The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
  30. Leonardo’s Bride – This Girl’s In Love With You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-09-13

Current track

Title

Artist