Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-06

- Laurent Garnier – The Man With The Red Face (Svek Remix)
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Apollo Lane – Still Rising
- Herbie Hancock / Chaka Khan – The Essence
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Sophisticated Living
- Fat White Family – What’s That You Say
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Alien Nose Job – 1984 Once More
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
- James Cotton . Junior Wells . Carey Bell . Billy Branch – Somebody Changed The Lock
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Howlin’ Steam Train – Boogie
- Francoise Hardy – Les Pas
- Oumou Sangare – Djoukourou
- Marty Robbins – The Story Of My Life
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- The Prisoners – The Road Is Too Long
- Youth Lagoon – Montana
- Party Dozen – Wake In Might
- Black Sabbath – Fairies Wear Boots
- Iron Maiden – Brave New World
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Kilometres
- Tiny Migrants – A Public Execution
Reader's opinions