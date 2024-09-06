Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-06

  1. Laurent Garnier – The Man With The Red Face (Svek Remix)
  2. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  3. Apollo Lane – Still Rising
  4. Herbie Hancock / Chaka Khan – The Essence
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  6. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  7. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Sophisticated Living
  8. Fat White Family – What’s That You Say
  9. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  10. Alien Nose Job – 1984 Once More
  11. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  12. James Cotton . Junior Wells . Carey Bell . Billy Branch – Somebody Changed The Lock
  13. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  14. Howlin’ Steam Train – Boogie
  15. Francoise Hardy – Les Pas
  16. Oumou Sangare – Djoukourou
  17. Marty Robbins – The Story Of My Life
  18. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  19. The Prisoners – The Road Is Too Long
  20. Youth Lagoon – Montana
  21. Party Dozen – Wake In Might
  22. Black Sabbath – Fairies Wear Boots
  23. Iron Maiden – Brave New World
  24. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Kilometres
  25. Tiny Migrants – A Public Execution
