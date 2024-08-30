Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-30

- Big Jim Sullivan – Translove Airwaves
- Emily Wurramara – Magic Woman Dancing
- Pink Satellite – Sain-Germain-des-Pres
- Apollo Lane – Kerosene
- Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Cowboy Junkies – Lay It Down
- Fat White Family – Feed The Horse
- Soursob Bob – Ruthless
- The Prisoners – Morning Star
- The Magnetic Fields – Smoke And Mirrors
- Holly Who – Love Me Like
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- The High Learys – Sticks And Stones
- Jose Gonzalez – Deadweight On Velveteen
- The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Fire (demo version)
- Shonen Knife – Top Of The World
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- The Waifs – Fisherman’s Daughter
- The Howling Bells – Paris
- That Petrol Emotion – Stories Of The Street
- Hexdebt – Loops
- Stone The Crows – Big Jim Salter
- Five Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
- Roland S Howard – Shivers
- The Iguana – Good News
- Leftfield – City Of Synths
- Hoodoo Gurus – Mind The Spider
- The Kinks – Come On Now
- Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up featuring Amber McIntosh
- The KLF – Last Train To Trancentral
- Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack
