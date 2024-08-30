Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-30

  1. Big Jim Sullivan – Translove Airwaves
  2. Emily Wurramara – Magic Woman Dancing
  3. Pink Satellite – Sain-Germain-des-Pres
  4. Apollo Lane – Kerosene
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
  6. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  7. Cowboy Junkies – Lay It Down
  8. Fat White Family – Feed The Horse
  9. Soursob Bob – Ruthless
  10. The Prisoners – Morning Star
  11. The Magnetic Fields – Smoke And Mirrors
  12. Holly Who – Love Me Like
  13. Billiam – Maneater Three
  14. The High Learys – Sticks And Stones
  15. Jose Gonzalez – Deadweight On Velveteen
  16. The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Fire (demo version)
  17. Shonen Knife – Top Of The World
  18. The 745 – Full Force 45
  19. The Waifs – Fisherman’s Daughter
  20. The Howling Bells – Paris
  21. That Petrol Emotion – Stories Of The Street
  22. Hexdebt – Loops
  23. Stone The Crows – Big Jim Salter
  24. Five Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
  25. Roland S Howard – Shivers
  26. The Iguana – Good News
  27. Leftfield – City Of Synths
  28. Hoodoo Gurus – Mind The Spider
  29. The Kinks – Come On Now
  30. Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up featuring Amber McIntosh
  31. The KLF – Last Train To Trancentral
  32. Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack
