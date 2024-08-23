Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-23

- Young-Holt Trio – Wack Wack
- Soursob Bob – Earring
- Stuttering John – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Elsy Wameyo – Saint featuring Fancy Fingers
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Smudge – Eighteen In A Week
- Fat White Family – Polygamy Is Only For The Chief
- Felix Mir – Proof Of Concept
- OSEES – Also The Gorilla
- Sister Sledge – Lost In Music
- Sandie Shaw – There’s Always Something There To Remind Me
- Billiam – Protect The Emerald
- Madness – The Law According To Dr Kippah
- Taj Mahal – Chevrolet
- Mica Paris – I Should’ve Known Better
- In Hearts Wake – Healer
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Julee Cruise – Falling
- World Of Twist – She’s A Rainbow – 12″ Version
- The Hollies – Oriental Sadness
- Yothu Yindi – Written On A Bark
- R.B. Greaves – Whter Shade Of Pale
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- The Cruel Sea – It Won’t Last
- The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu – It’s Grim Up North (Part 1)
- Def FX – Space Time Disco
- B.B. King with Dionne Warwick – Hummingbird
- Quivers – Pink Smoke
- Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
- The Stems – Falling From The Sky
