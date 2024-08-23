Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-23

  1. Young-Holt Trio – Wack Wack
  2. Soursob Bob – Earring
  3. Stuttering John – Strawberry Fields Forever
  4. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Saint featuring Fancy Fingers
  6. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  7. Smudge – Eighteen In A Week
  8. Fat White Family – Polygamy Is Only For The Chief
  9. Felix Mir – Proof Of Concept
  10. OSEES – Also The Gorilla
  11. Sister Sledge – Lost In Music
  12. Sandie Shaw – There’s Always Something There To Remind Me
  13. Billiam – Protect The Emerald
  14. Madness – The Law According To Dr Kippah
  15. Taj Mahal – Chevrolet
  16. Mica Paris – I Should’ve Known Better
  17. In Hearts Wake – Healer
  18. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  19. Julee Cruise – Falling
  20. World Of Twist – She’s A Rainbow – 12″ Version
  21. The Hollies – Oriental Sadness
  22. Yothu Yindi – Written On A Bark
  23. R.B. Greaves – Whter Shade Of Pale
  24. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  25. The Cruel Sea – It Won’t Last
  26. The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu – It’s Grim Up North (Part 1)
  27. Def FX – Space Time Disco
  28. B.B. King with Dionne Warwick – Hummingbird
  29. Quivers – Pink Smoke
  30. Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
  31. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
