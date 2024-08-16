Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-16

  1. Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Bina
  2. Full Flower Moon Band – Man Hands
  3. Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter (Original Version)
  4. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Journey
  6. Soursob Bob – Facebook
  7. Stella One Eleven – Mr Big Car
  8. Fat White Family – John Lennon
  9. Felix Mir – Cat and Mouse
  10. Billiam – The Fog
  11. M – Cowboys and Indians
  12. Deep Purple – No Money To Burn
  13. Linda Thompson with The Unthanks – Three Shakey Ships
  14. The Sunburys – Red, Yellow, Pink & Blue
  15. Donovan – Dark-Eyed Blue Jean Angel
  16. Nick Cave & The Bad Seed – Little Empty Boat
  17. Squid Nebula – Serious
  18. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  19. Cowbell – Garage Flowers
  20. Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Along Came John
  21. Dandelion Wine – All The Tiny Fires
  22. Kaleidoscope (UK) – Faintly Blowing
  23. David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
  24. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
  25. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – You Were Gaslit For This
  26. Roxy Music – If There Is Something
  27. The Dugites – South Pacific
  28. Osees – Pixilated Moon
