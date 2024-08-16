Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-16

- Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Bina
- Full Flower Moon Band – Man Hands
- Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter (Original Version)
- Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
- Elsy Wameyo – Journey
- Soursob Bob – Facebook
- Stella One Eleven – Mr Big Car
- Fat White Family – John Lennon
- Felix Mir – Cat and Mouse
- Billiam – The Fog
- M – Cowboys and Indians
- Deep Purple – No Money To Burn
- Linda Thompson with The Unthanks – Three Shakey Ships
- The Sunburys – Red, Yellow, Pink & Blue
- Donovan – Dark-Eyed Blue Jean Angel
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seed – Little Empty Boat
- Squid Nebula – Serious
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Cowbell – Garage Flowers
- Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Along Came John
- Dandelion Wine – All The Tiny Fires
- Kaleidoscope (UK) – Faintly Blowing
- David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
- Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – You Were Gaslit For This
- Roxy Music – If There Is Something
- The Dugites – South Pacific
- Osees – Pixilated Moon
