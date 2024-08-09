Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-09

- VCMG – Skip This Track
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Ice Bergman
- Vanilla Fudge – Take Me For A Little While
- Colourblind – Mr Idle Conversation
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- Baron Von Doodie – Miserlou
- Jen Lush – Black Hammer
- Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
- Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- The Mock Turtles – Big Sky
- Deep Purple – Sharpshooter
- Linda Thompson featuring Dori Freeman – Shores Of America
- The Waifs – Shiny Apple
- Elvis Costello – Days
- Deadstar – Deeper Water
- Johnny Casino – I Scare Myself
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Chain – Magic Zip
- The Cruel Sea – Three Legged Dog
- Natacha Atlas – I Put A Spell On You
- Death And Vanilla – Wallpaper Pattern
- Shannon and the Clams – Oh So Close, Yet So Far
- Bang Bang Betty & The H- Bombs – The Professor
- Elsy Wamayo – Repercussions
- Billiam – Maid Dress
- The Sports – Stranger On A Train
- Devo – Puppet Boy
- Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
- Lee Dorsey – Holy Cow
- Lee Dorsey – If I Were A Carpenter
