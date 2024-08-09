Juke Box Jungle: 2024-08-09

  1. VCMG – Skip This Track
  2. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Ice Bergman
  3. Vanilla Fudge – Take Me For A Little While
  4. Colourblind – Mr Idle Conversation
  5. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  6. Baron Von Doodie – Miserlou
  7. Jen Lush – Black Hammer
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  9. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  10. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  11. The Mock Turtles – Big Sky
  12. Deep Purple – Sharpshooter
  13. Linda Thompson featuring Dori Freeman – Shores Of America
  14. The Waifs – Shiny Apple
  15. Elvis Costello – Days
  16. Deadstar – Deeper Water
  17. Johnny Casino – I Scare Myself
  18. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  19. Chain – Magic Zip
  20. The Cruel Sea – Three Legged Dog
  21. Natacha Atlas – I Put A Spell On You
  22. Death And Vanilla – Wallpaper Pattern
  23. Shannon and the Clams – Oh So Close, Yet So Far
  24. Bang Bang Betty & The H- Bombs – The Professor
  25. Elsy Wamayo – Repercussions
  26. Billiam – Maid Dress
  27. The Sports – Stranger On A Train
  28. Devo – Puppet Boy
  29. Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
  30. Lee Dorsey – Holy Cow
  31. Lee Dorsey – If I Were A Carpenter
