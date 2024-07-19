Juke Box Jungle: 2024-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2024

  1. Preston Epps – Bongo Rock
  2. Crowded House – Blurry Grass
  3. Shocking Blue – Inkpot
  4. Colourblind – Eye To Eye
  5. Greg Williams – This Life
  6. The Battery Kids – Welcome To Hell
  7. The Battery Kids – Requiem For A Nightmare
  8. The Norbu Pellets – Sandwiches For Eyes
  9. Sleaford Mods – Air Con
  10. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  11. Townhouse – Marco Pierre White’s Kitchen Disasters
  12. Groove Theory – Tell Me
  13. Kim Weston with Marvin Gaye – It Takes Two
  14. Shannon And The Clams – Dali’s Clock
  15. ORB – Morph
  16. Coolio – Ooh La La
  17. The Shop Assistants – Train From New York City
  18. Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
  19. Sugar Tongue – Dangerous
  20. Simple Minds – The Kick Inside Of Me
  21. Scarymother – Lord Of The Flies
  22. Macey – Union Street
  23. The Liminanas – Shadow People
  24. Linda Thompson with John Grant – John Grant
  25. Program – BumbleBee
  26. Madness – C’est La Vie
  27. Shocking Blue – Never Marry A Railroad Man
  28. Richard Thompson – Turnstile Casanova
  29. Youth Lagoon – Afternoon
  30. Sigur Ros – Gobbledigook
  31. Fiery Furnaces – Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
  32. Yma Sumac – Wimoweh
  33. Yma Sumac – No Es Vida
