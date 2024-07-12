Juke Box Jungle: 2024-07-12

- Jean Jacques Perrey – Moog Indigo
- Shannon and the Clams – UFO
- Ed Kuepper – All Of These Things
- Colourblind – Something About The Sun
- Tom Redwood – From The Hills To The Sea
- GT Stringer – Femme Fatale
- Norbu Pellets – Filter The Slime Lumps
- Paul Weller – My Best Friends’s Coat
- Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep Seated Issues…
- Townhouse – Lobotomy? You Barely Know Me
- The Records – Guitars In The Sky
- Jane Birkin – Waterloo Station
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
- The Church – Sleeping For Miles
- Susanna and the Magical Orchestra – It’s A Long Way To The Top
- Iron And Wine – Walking Far From Home
- Fontella Bass – Rescue Me
- Sugar Tongue – Gasoline
- Lhasa – Con Toda Palabra
- The Asteroid Belt – Incantations
- Macey – Burn It Down
- Radio Stars – Nervous Wreck
- Linda Thompson featuring Rufus Wainwright – Darling This Will Never Do
- Program – Precious Things
- Madness – Lockdown And Frack Off
- The Kinks – People Take Pictures Of Each Other
- The Black Keys – Live Till I Die
- Linton Kwesi Johnson – Lockdown And Frack Off
- The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- The Dharma Chain – Riders
- Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
- Ska Cubano – Big Bamboo
- The Church – When You Were Mine
