Juke Box Jungle: 2024-07-12

  1. Jean Jacques Perrey – Moog Indigo
  2. Shannon and the Clams – UFO
  3. Ed Kuepper – All Of These Things
  4. Colourblind – Something About The Sun
  5. Tom Redwood – From The Hills To The Sea
  6. GT Stringer – Femme Fatale
  7. Norbu Pellets – Filter The Slime Lumps
  8. Paul Weller – My Best Friends’s Coat
  9. Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep Seated Issues…
  10. Townhouse – Lobotomy? You Barely Know Me
  11. The Records – Guitars In The Sky
  12. Jane Birkin – Waterloo Station
  13. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
  14. The Church – Sleeping For Miles
  15. Susanna and the Magical Orchestra – It’s A Long Way To The Top
  16. Iron And Wine – Walking Far From Home
  17. Fontella Bass – Rescue Me
  18. Sugar Tongue – Gasoline
  19. Lhasa – Con Toda Palabra
  20. The Asteroid Belt – Incantations
  21. Macey – Burn It Down
  22. Radio Stars – Nervous Wreck
  23. Linda Thompson featuring Rufus Wainwright – Darling This Will Never Do
  24. Program – Precious Things
  25. Madness – Lockdown And Frack Off
  26. The Kinks – People Take Pictures Of Each Other
  27. The Black Keys – Live Till I Die
  28. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Lockdown And Frack Off
  29. The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
  30. The Dharma Chain – Riders
  31. Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
  32. Ska Cubano – Big Bamboo
  33. The Church – When You Were Mine
