Juke Box Jungle: 2024-07-05

Written by on July 5, 2024

  1. Booker T & The MG’s – Wang Dang Doodle
  2. Program – Bumblebee
  3. Dog Trumpet – Slipping Away
  4. Yesha Patel – Sytonger
  5. War Room – The Top Floor
  6. The Norbu Pellets – Good Job Everyone
  7. Dolly Rocker Movement – Borne With Gills
  8. Madness – Baby Burglar
  9. Rule Of Thirds – Fingerprints
  10. Townhouse – Is This A Dumb Question?
  11. Moulettes – Lady Vengeance (featuring Arthur Brown & Emma Richardson)
  12. The Easybeats – Land Of Make Believe
  13. The Dharma Chain – When We Disappear
  14. The Church – Song From The Machine Age
  15. Dead Eyed Seraphim – Sugar
  16. Ce Ce Peniston – Finally
  17. Pepe Deluxe – Three Times A Player
  18. Short Snarl – Above The Knee
  19. Dead Can Dance – Mesmerism
  20. Grace Cummings – On And On
  21. Macey – Burn It Down
  22. Madam Super Trash – Haunted
  23. Ride – Peace Sign
  24. Richard Thompson – Lost In The Crowd
  25. The Black Keys – Fever Tree
  26. Ed Rush & Optical – Lithoscope
  27. Ella Fitzgerald – Stairway To The Stars
  28. Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me
  29. Babylon Zoo – I’m Cracking Up, I Need A Pill
  30. Pet Shop Boys with Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This?
  31. Subtract S – 1000 Years
  32. Holiday Ghosts – Tired Eyes
  33. Booker T & The MGs – Soul Dressing
