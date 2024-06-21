Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-21

  1. Dizzy Gillespie – Clabber Biscuits
  2. Urban Guerillas – Invitation
  3. Summer Flake – New Day
  4. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  5. Hell’s Hoist – On The Radio (Thank God For Three D)
  6. Kursaal Flyers – Speedway
  7. The Norbu Pellets – Sandal Doo Wop
  8. Richard Thompson – Trust
  9. Bermuda Bay – Honeycomb Cruise
  10. Townhouse – Part 2
  11. Phil Manzanera – High Atlas
  12. 801 – Baby’s On Fire
  13. Zombeaches – A Welders Burn
  14. The Church – Music From The Ghost Hotel
  15. The Marmalade – Reflections Of My Life
  16. Laura Marling – Tap At My Window
  17. Marth & The Muffins – Terminal Twilight
  18. The U-Bombs – School Boy
  19. Program – Precious Things
  20. Goat Girl – Word Fell Out
  21. Macey – Burn It Down
  22. Leitmotiv Limbo – Bubble Trouble
  23. Angus & Julia Stone – Horse And Cart
  24. Paul Weller – In Full Flight
  25. Sarah Mclachlan – Building A Mystery
  26. Buzz Cason – Adam & Eve
  27. Diana Krall – The Boy From Ipanema
  28. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – (I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea
  29. Kate Ceberano – Love My Way
  30. Anita Lane – The Groovy Guru
