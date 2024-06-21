Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-21

- Dizzy Gillespie – Clabber Biscuits
- Urban Guerillas – Invitation
- Summer Flake – New Day
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Hell’s Hoist – On The Radio (Thank God For Three D)
- Kursaal Flyers – Speedway
- The Norbu Pellets – Sandal Doo Wop
- Richard Thompson – Trust
- Bermuda Bay – Honeycomb Cruise
- Townhouse – Part 2
- Phil Manzanera – High Atlas
- 801 – Baby’s On Fire
- Zombeaches – A Welders Burn
- The Church – Music From The Ghost Hotel
- The Marmalade – Reflections Of My Life
- Laura Marling – Tap At My Window
- Marth & The Muffins – Terminal Twilight
- The U-Bombs – School Boy
- Program – Precious Things
- Goat Girl – Word Fell Out
- Macey – Burn It Down
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Bubble Trouble
- Angus & Julia Stone – Horse And Cart
- Paul Weller – In Full Flight
- Sarah Mclachlan – Building A Mystery
- Buzz Cason – Adam & Eve
- Diana Krall – The Boy From Ipanema
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – (I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea
- Kate Ceberano – Love My Way
- Anita Lane – The Groovy Guru
Reader's opinions