Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-14

- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
- Goat Girl – Pretty Faces
- OMD – Kleptocracy
- The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- Ladytron – I’m With The Pilots
- The Norbu Pellets – What’s In The Cupboard?
- Richard Thompson – Maybe
- Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- The Lemon Twigs – In The Eyes Of The Girl
- Falloe – The Ballad Of Jimmy James
- Zombeaches – Now In Red
- Liam Finn – I’ll Be Lightning
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Riverman
- The Selecter – Remember Me (RIP Gaps Hendrikson)
- Francoise Hardy – Suzanne (RIP Francoise)
- The U-Bombs – Rejected
- Toby Beard – On The Road
- Stephen Cummings – Don’t Use The Telephone
- Lapsley – Cilff
- Laika – Girl Without Hands
- Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You (Troggs song)
- Paul Weller – My Best Friend’s Coat
- Florence + The Machine – Never Let Me Go
- Lindisfarne – Meet Me On The Corner
- Not Drowning, Waving – Albert Namatjira
- The Darling Buds – The End Of The Beginning
- Jane Weaver – Romantic Worlds
- The Upsetters – Earthquake
