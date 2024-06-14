Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-14

  1. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
  2. Goat Girl – Pretty Faces
  3. OMD – Kleptocracy
  4. The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
  5. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  6. Ladytron – I’m With The Pilots
  7. The Norbu Pellets – What’s In The Cupboard?
  8. Richard Thompson – Maybe
  9. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  10. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  11. The Lemon Twigs – In The Eyes Of The Girl
  12. Falloe – The Ballad Of Jimmy James
  13. Zombeaches – Now In Red
  14. Liam Finn – I’ll Be Lightning
  15. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Riverman
  16. The Selecter – Remember Me (RIP Gaps Hendrikson)
  17. Francoise Hardy – Suzanne (RIP Francoise)
  18. The U-Bombs – Rejected
  19. Toby Beard – On The Road
  20. Stephen Cummings – Don’t Use The Telephone
  21. Lapsley – Cilff
  22. Laika – Girl Without Hands
  23. Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You (Troggs song)
  24. Paul Weller – My Best Friend’s Coat
  25. Florence + The Machine – Never Let Me Go
  26. Lindisfarne – Meet Me On The Corner
  27. Not Drowning, Waving – Albert Namatjira
  28. The Darling Buds – The End Of The Beginning
  29. Jane Weaver – Romantic Worlds
  30. The Upsetters – Earthquake
