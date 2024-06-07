Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-07

- Jimi Hendrix – Hornet’s Nest
- Richard Thompson – Turnstile Casanova
- OMD – Evolution Of Species
- The Flying Squad – Missing Parts
- Brian Cunningham – Like Monkeys
- Tom Redwood – Agincourt
- Jane Birkin – Maison Etoilee
- The Norbu Pellets – Milo From The Bilo
- The True Detectives – Every Man In Here Looks Like Tim Rogers
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
- Peter Gabriel – Olive Tree (Dark Side Mix)
- Villagers – Money On The Mind
- The Lemon Twigs – Rock On (Over And Over)
- Zombeaches – Nocturne
- The Dunes – Mountain
- The Hellacopters – Put Out The Fire
- The Kinks – Susannah’s Still Alive
- The U-Bombs – The Last Violin
- Toby Beard – Caroline
- Rebecca’s Empire – Echo
- Wreckless Eric – Veronica
- Rory Gallagher – Secret Agent
- Graham Parker And The Rumour – Flying Into London
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – Mediterranean X Film
- The Wheatsheaf Ukulele Collective – Dreams
- Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty!
- Herman’s Hermits – Museum
- Kristin Hersh – Sno Cat
- Jane Birkin – Madame
- Paul Weller – Ship Of Fools
