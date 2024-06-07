Juke Box Jungle: 2024-06-07

  1. Jimi Hendrix – Hornet’s Nest
  2. Richard Thompson – Turnstile Casanova
  3. OMD – Evolution Of Species
  4. The Flying Squad – Missing Parts
  5. Brian Cunningham – Like Monkeys
  6. Tom Redwood – Agincourt
  7. Jane Birkin – Maison Etoilee
  8. The Norbu Pellets – Milo From The Bilo
  9. The True Detectives – Every Man In Here Looks Like Tim Rogers
  10. The Maggie Pills – Gold
  11. Peter Gabriel – Olive Tree (Dark Side Mix)
  12. Villagers – Money On The Mind
  13. The Lemon Twigs – Rock On (Over And Over)
  14. Zombeaches – Nocturne
  15. The Dunes – Mountain
  16. The Hellacopters – Put Out The Fire
  17. The Kinks – Susannah’s Still Alive
  18. The U-Bombs – The Last Violin
  19. Toby Beard – Caroline
  20. Rebecca’s Empire – Echo
  21. Wreckless Eric – Veronica
  22. Rory Gallagher – Secret Agent
  23. Graham Parker And The Rumour – Flying Into London
  24. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Mediterranean X Film
  25. The Wheatsheaf Ukulele Collective – Dreams
  26. Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty!
  27. Herman’s Hermits – Museum
  28. Kristin Hersh – Sno Cat
  29. Jane Birkin – Madame
  30. Paul Weller – Ship Of Fools
