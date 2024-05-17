Juke Box Jungle: 2024-05-17

  1. Pete Covent Band – Watermelon Man
  2. The Black Keys – Only Love Matters
  3. The Lemon Twigs – How Can I Love Her More
  4. Dalek – Armed With Krylon
  5. Brian Cunningham – Do Gooder
  6. Photograph Your Aura – The New Thing
  7. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
  8. Mannequin Death Squad – Safe And Warm featuring DZ Deathrays
  9. The Dagoes – I Can Do What I Want
  10. The Damned – I Think I’m Wonderful
  11. Swimsuit – One With The Birds
  12. Devo – Theme From Dr Detroit
  13. The Gladiators – Chatty Chatty Mouth
  14. OMD – Slow Train
  15. Panda Bear + Sonic Boom – Livin’ In The After
  16. Curve – Hell Above Water
  17. Curved Air – Blind Man
  18. Bobbie Gentry – Rainmaker
  19. Wilding – Technology Man
  20. The Sundials – Telepath
  21. Dick Dale & His Del-Tones – Surf Buggy
  22. Indigo Girls – Share The Moon
  23. Stormset – What U Want (Doesn’t Exist)
  24. Roger Daltrey – Into My Arms
  25. The Jesus And Mary Chain – American Born
  26. Swamp Kitteh – I Put A Spell On You
  27. Psycho Green – Circus
  28. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
  29. Terence Trent D’Arby – Wishing Well
  30. Curve – Gift
  31. Swamp Kitteh – You Don’t Know
  32. Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift
  33. Curved Air – Stretch
