Juke Box Jungle: 2024-05-17

- Pete Covent Band – Watermelon Man
- The Black Keys – Only Love Matters
- The Lemon Twigs – How Can I Love Her More
- Dalek – Armed With Krylon
- Brian Cunningham – Do Gooder
- Photograph Your Aura – The New Thing
- Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
- Mannequin Death Squad – Safe And Warm featuring DZ Deathrays
- The Dagoes – I Can Do What I Want
- The Damned – I Think I’m Wonderful
- Swimsuit – One With The Birds
- Devo – Theme From Dr Detroit
- The Gladiators – Chatty Chatty Mouth
- OMD – Slow Train
- Panda Bear + Sonic Boom – Livin’ In The After
- Curve – Hell Above Water
- Curved Air – Blind Man
- Bobbie Gentry – Rainmaker
- Wilding – Technology Man
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Dick Dale & His Del-Tones – Surf Buggy
- Indigo Girls – Share The Moon
- Stormset – What U Want (Doesn’t Exist)
- Roger Daltrey – Into My Arms
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – American Born
- Swamp Kitteh – I Put A Spell On You
- Psycho Green – Circus
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
- Terence Trent D’Arby – Wishing Well
- Curve – Gift
- Swamp Kitteh – You Don’t Know
- Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift
- Curved Air – Stretch
Reader's opinions